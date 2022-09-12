Students walk at the Western University campus in London, Ont., on Sept. 15, 2021.Nicole OSBORNE/The Canadian Press

Orientation at Western University kicked off this year with a concert for 3,000 students. Later, there was a silent disco where students in headphones danced to a synchronized playlist, and a night spent painting on canvas guided by a video projection of the art guru Bob Ross.

The controlled events struck a contrast to the raucous scenes of the past that the university had pledged to curb – particularly after last year’s orientation week was marred by allegations that as many as 30 students had been drugged and sexually assaulted at a university residence.

Before students even set foot on the Western campus this month, thousands had already been through a multi-layered training process on preventing sexual violence. The training was part of a suite of new measures introduced based in part on the recommendations of an expert committee on sexual and gender-based violence, and an independent review. Both university-commissioned reports were published in May in light of the allegations a year ago.

Despite efforts by London police to speak with as many as 600 potential witnesses in the residence last September, no one came forward to make a complaint, although the independent review concluded there was evidence at least one sexual assault took place. In an unrelated incident that week, first-year student Gabriel Neil was attacked near campus and later died of his injuries.

The outcry that followed prompted students and university administrators to call for a change in the culture of orientation week, one that would focus on teaching students how to behave with one another and de-emphasize the drinking and partying that some saw as central to the experience.

All first-year students, as a condition of admittance this year, were required to complete an online module on gender-based and sexual violence. The module takes about 30 minutes to complete. Students living in residence were also required to take part in an online class of about 90 minutes that included breakout rooms and discussion groups.

John Doerksen, Western’s vice-provost (students), said the course is intended to “challenge common beliefs and values about sex and consent” and teach students how to have respectful relationships.

Sophie Seguier, a first-year student from Montreal, said she thought the training should be offered to students at every university. She added she was initially shocked by what she heard about Western last year and wondered whether she ought to go elsewhere.

“I actually questioned if I wanted to come here after all. But with everything they did … to make sure it doesn’t happen again, I think that was what really made me come here,” Ms. Seguier said.

Camilo Jaramillo Pulido, a first-year student in engineering, chose to come to Western from his native Colombia. He said many of the students in his 90-minute training course listened quietly and didn’t actively participate, but he said he thought at a minimum it raised awareness of a significant issue.

“I think that was a good move from [the university] to show that they clearly don’t condone these actions, [and] that they don’t want to ignore these actions, either,” Mr. Pulido said.

Ethan Gardner, president of the Western University Students’ Council, said orientation events on campus were well attended. Alcohol was banned as in previous years, although students often drink off campus or in residence.

The student leaders who guide the newly arrived through orientation were given two weeks of paid training in advance this summer on topics that included sexual-violence prevention.

“The student leaders are a huge help in making sure that these first years have an enjoyable, safe experience here,” Mr. Gardner said last week. “So far we’re incident-free, which we’re definitely very happy to hear.”

He said the campus was also dotted this week with care hubs, tents staffed by mental-health professionals and sexual-violence counsellors, that stay open late into the night. The idea for these hubs came out of consultations with students last year, Mr. Gardner said.

While the scene on campus and in residence seemed controlled throughout the week, videos online appear to show large crowds gathered over the weekend on nearby Broughdale Avenue, known for large unsanctioned street parties during Western’s homecoming weekend. The videos show individuals jumping on top of cars, climbing hydro poles and drinking.

Security appeared tighter than in years past outside the university residences. Lines of students formed outside the buildings to wait as those ahead were all individually admitted with the swipe of a security card, a measure to restrict access.

Western University declined to answer when asked if it had received any reports of sexual violence on campus this year, saying the data were not yet available.