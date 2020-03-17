 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
WestJet to suspend international and transborder flights for one month

Kelly Cryderman
Calgary
WestJet has announced it is suspending scheduled commercial operations for all international and transborder flights, including the U.S., for a 30 day period at the end of the day March 22.

After that, the Calgary-based carrier said it will be operating rescue and repatriation flights in partnership with the Canadian government.

“While this is a difficult time, we now have the responsibility as a Canadian airline to bring our citizens home,” WestJet chief executive Ed Sims said in a statement late Monday evening.

Final commercially scheduled flights from international and transborder destinations will launch on Sunday night by 11:59 p.m. local time.

International and transborder tickets are no longer available for sale, and on Wednesday the airline will suspend all outbound international ticket sales.

“On Wednesday, March 18 at 11:59 p.m. MDT, WestJet will suspend all outbound international ticket sales for travel until Sunday, March 22 at 11:59 p.m. MDT, so we are no longer sending Canadians out of the country and can instead focus on bringing them home,” the company said in a statement.

WestJet also said for Canadians returning home on short notice, it is in the process of lowering prices on our remaining seats. The airline said it will also reduce its domestic schedule by approximately 50 per cent.

The airline said changes are in place for the next 30 days.

