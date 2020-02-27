 Skip to main content

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs to discuss protests with federal and B.C. ministers

Kristy Kirkup
OTTAWA
Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett says she has arrived in British Columbia for “truly important” meetings with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and her provincial counterpart.

Ms. Bennett’s confirmation of the meeting came this morning on her Twitter account, where she said she had arrived in Vancouver and would be on a flight later to Smithers, B.C., for the discussions.

Late Wednesday, a spokesperson for B.C. Premier John Horgan said it was unfortunate it could not come to an agreement to meet with the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs. That has since changed.

Former NDP MP Nathan Cullen, who has been serving as a liaison between the B.C. government and hereditary chiefs since late January, said the talks are now scheduled to begin Thursday afternoon in Smithers.

Federal and B.C. ministers have been seeking a meeting with the chiefs who oppose a Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline through traditional territory.

The concerns of the hereditary chiefs have sparked blockades and demonstrations in parts of Canada including in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory near Belleville, Ont.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau said Wednesday it will take many weeks to get rail service back on track even if blockades come to an immediate end.

