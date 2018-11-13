Weyburn Police investigate after man dies in Outlook RCMP custody

The Weyburn Police Service is investigating the death of a 60-year-old man who was in custody of Outlook RCMP.

Mounties say the man was arrested without incident as part of an impaired driving investigation.

RCMP say the man, from Fertile Valley, was at the Outlook detachment on Sunday and went into medical distress.

Despite life-saving measures by EMS he was pronounced dead in hospital later that day.

RCMP have asked the Saskatchewan Ministry of Justice to appoint an independent observer.

Police have not released the man’s name.

Outlook is about 80 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.