With Canada’s colder weather comes respiratory virus season, with flus and RSV circulating alongside the COVID-19 virus, which remains with us. While Canadians learned a lot about how to protect themselves from illness over the course of the pandemic, new information released by health care practitioners can help inform decisions, from the availability of flu shots to any changes in COVID protocols.

Open this photo in gallery: According to new public health agency data, flu season may be on the way out.Kosamtu/iStockPhoto / Getty Images

The latest news

The BC Centre for Disease Control on Friday reported another influenza-related death of a child, the fourth so far this season. Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry said earlier in January that the first three children to die had both influenza and secondary bacterial infections and had not received flu shots. Still, the number of pediatric flu deaths in the province is in line with previous seasons. The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) has not released figures for pediatric flu deaths nationwide.

As January draws to a close, the worst of the flu season may be behind us. The share of influenza tests that came back positive fell to 11.1 per cent in the week ended Jan. 20, the most recent for which figures have been published. That’s similar to the week before and down significantly from 18.7 per cent in the last week of December. The vast majority of lab-confirmed cases have been influenza A. Canada often experiences a second flu peak later in the season fuelled by influenza B.

Flu shots

Public health officials across the country say it’s not too late to get vaccinated against influenza. Find out about clinics and availability for each province and territory here:

Flu outlook in Canada

All of the indicators PHAC uses to track the flu are at or below expected levels for this point in the season, according to the latest FluWatch report.

In the week ended Jan. 20, provinces reported 82 flu-related hospital admissions, 10 ICU admissions and fewer than five deaths linked to the flu. Influenza A continues to dominate, with 96 per cent of flu-related hospital admissions caused by the H1N1 subtype. Seniors and children under the age of five have the highest cumulative hospitalization rates over the course of the season.

COVID boosters

The three authorized vaccines, manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Novavax, protect against the XBB.1.5 subvariant of COVID-19 and should provide good protection against related families, including the JN.1 subvariant, which now accounts for about two-thirds of cases in Canada. The reformulated mRNA shots from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are approved for anyone six months and older. Novavax’s shot is approved for those 12 and older.

COVID-19 vaccine information for the provinces and territories can be found here:

Hospitalization for COVID

Although the situation varies from province to province, COVID-19 activity levels are stable or decreasing in most of Canada. Nationally, the share of lab tests coming back positive has decreased over the past month. The number of hospital beds occupied by patients with COVID dropped slightly in the week ended Jan. 23, to 3,939 from 4,062 the week before. The number of patients with COVID in ICUs was nearly unchanged.

Current health guidance for COVID

Symptoms of COVID-19 can vary but generally include sore throat, runny nose, sneezing, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, feeling feverish, chills, fatigue or weakness, muscle or body aches, new loss of smell or taste, headache, abdominal pain and diarrhea. According to Health Canada, you may start experiencing symptoms anywhere from one to 14 days after exposure. Typically, symptoms appear three to seven days after exposure.

Health Canada advises following the testing guidelines provided by your local public health authority if you have symptoms or have been exposed to a person with COVID-19. If you test positive, immediately isolate yourself from others, including those in your household, and follow the advice of your local public health authority on isolation requirements.

How to protect yourself and your loved ones from respiratory viruses

Respiratory viruses are spread from person to person or through contact with contaminated surfaces, so it’s important to protect against both forms of transmission. Health Canada recommends wearing a medical mask or respirator, washing your hands regularly or using hand sanitizer, covering your coughs and sneezes and cleaning and disinfecting high-touch surfaces and objects. If you feel sick, stay home and limit contact with others.