Where Sparrows soar: Inside Air Inuit’s program to turn Nunavik youth into pilots

Open this photo in gallery Malina Berthe, a student pilot in Air Inuit’s Sparrows program, smiles after a training flight last August at Kuujjuaq airport in northern Quebec. Photography by Amber Bracken/The Globe and Mail

The first time student pilot Malina Berthe flew solo to her community of Tasiujaq in northern Quebec, 30 of her friends and family were waiting inside the terminal. Her dad, who works at the airport observing weather conditions and communicating with pilots, wasn’t supposed to be on shift, so she was shocked when his voice came through her radio. “Golf, Whiskey, Mike, Juliette, Tasiujaq radio,” he said.

Her voice cracked as she relayed information about her imminent landing, then so did his. The 19-year-old quickly composed herself and landed the Cessna 172. Her grandpa met her on the tarmac with a big hug and a kiss on the cheek.

“He was just like, ‘I’m so proud of you.’ And he started crying. So I started crying and I walked inside the airport and there was my mom crying, my aunt and everybody was crying,” Ms. Berthe, who is now 20, recalls.

Ms. Berthe is part of Air Inuit’s Sparrows, a pilot-training program offered at no cost to Inuit youth in Nunavik, the Inuit region of northern Quebec. While many Inuit youth struggle to find their way between their traditional and contemporary worlds, the Sparrows program can serve as a link, offering both a promising career and a connection to their homelands, in a place where higher-level – and higher-salary – jobs often go to Southerners.

After a few months interruption caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic, Ms. Berthe is back flying with the Sparrows, focused on becoming a captain for Air Inuit. Residents of Tasiujaq, with a population of 300, joke about buying her a plane for excursions into the vast Nunavik territory. At the moment, it’s just a dream. But she says she’d love to take people from her community camping and fishing. “I don’t want to move anywhere else. I want to stay here because this is where I belong,” she says.

Open this photo in gallery Ms. Berthe says she dreams of becoming an Air Inuit captain who can take people in her home community of Tasiujaq, population 300, to camp and fish.

The pilot training program – up to five Inuit pilots are trained each year – started in the late 1980s after the signing of the James Bay and Northern Quebec Agreement, which addressed land claims, governance and economic development in the region. The school board had been administrating the program until Air Inuit took it over in 2012.

These navigators play a crucial role in Quebec’s far north, where planes are a lifeblood. Nunavik’s 14 communities are only accessible by water during the brief summer months, and there are no roads between them, so pilots are residents’ only year-round connection to supplies, medical care and one another.

The current class has three students, who are on course to complete their flying hours by the end of this year. Sixty Inuit pilots have been trained so far and 17 are currently working for the airline. Pilot salaries vary, depending on position, aircraft, experience and airline. At Air Inuit, co-pilots make between $32,000 and $90,000, while captains earn between $59,000 to about $166,000.

It’s important progress in a region where the pattern of non-Inuits and Southerners filling professional jobs such as doctors and pilots has been established for decades. Flight training costs approximately $75,000, and would otherwise be out of reach for many in the region where the average annual after-tax income is $33,738 and the cost of living is sky high: Groceries are 54.6-per-cent more expensive in Nunavik than in Quebec City, and the cost of living is 28.7-per-cent more overall, according to a 2016 research report from the Université Laval.

The Sparrows program costs more than $200,000 annually and funding for it comes from both Air Inuit and the Kativik Regional Government. Air Inuit, founded in 1978 with a single plane, is wholly owned by the Inuit of Nunavik through the non-profit entity that formed to administer the James Bay agreement, the Makivik Corporation.

Open this photo in gallery Two views of the Nunavik landscape from last August: As seen from the air over the coast, above, and on a navigation screen at the airport tower in Kuujjuaq, indicating a student's flight and the nearby airports.

Melissa Haney, who grew up between three Nunavik communities and the Eastern Townships in Saint-Armand, Que., has been piloting the skies over Nunavik since 2004 and took over as co-ordinator of the Sparrows program in December, 2018. She is the first Inuk woman to captain a Dash-8 aircraft, a notable achievement in an industry where women and racialized people are still in the steep minority.

Ms. Haney always loved to fly as a passenger on trips to other communities or the South, but it didn’t occur to her that she could take the controls – until she took a job with Air Inuit as a flight attendant in 2001, and started watching the pilots work.

“It’s like they were doing this really neat choreography that only they knew and they only knew how to speak a certain language,” Ms. Haney says. She already spoke English, French and some Inuktitut, but says she wanted to learn how to “speak like a pilot.”

Ms. Haney, 38, says she believes it’s important to mentor and inspire youth in the North to follow their dreams. She says Inuit, who often grow up reading the weather and driving boats and ATVs, make great pilots. But to succeed in aviation, she says many need support to gain confidence and adapt to a work culture that’s rooted in Southern expectations.

Until the 1950s, the Inuit of Nunavik lived primarily as hunter-gatherers in loose communities. Family groups spread out over the rocky peninsula, covered in summer by a bountiful green carpet, and surrounded on three sides by the ocean water of Hudson Bay and Hudson Strait.

For centuries, a nomadic lifestyle allowed them to follow animals through the seasons, but almost 70 years ago, with very little consultation, the Canadian government concluded their traditional life was untenable in a contemporary world. Government officials put pressure on Inuit to settle in towns where health and education could be centralized – and they could be assimilated through religious missions and residential schools. This loss of traditional life and culture took a significant toll.

Today, the suicide rate in Nunavik is about 10 times the national average – a grim reality that was relatively rare prior to colonization and the subsequent loss of identity. More than half of all Inuit in Canada now live in a city of at least 30,000, according to Statistics Canada.

“We’re still trying to adapt to a system that we have never needed to adapt to before, and it’s really difficult and heartbreaking,” student pilot Dorothy Andrusiak says.

The Inuk-Ukrainian woman grew up in Montreal and Yellowknife, with visits to Nunavik to connect with family and culture. She was raised mainly by her Ukrainian-Canadian father, who wanted her to know, and be proud of, her Inuit heritage, too.

“I’m really, really keen on being more Inuk and knowing more about Inuit culture, but I can’t do it on my own,” Ms. Andrusiak says.

When she left Montreal for Kuujuaq in 2019 to join Sparrows training, she also had the opportunity to be immersed in Inuktitut, eat traditional foods and be welcomed into community life. Ms. Andrusiak, 21, says she is looking to get the best of both contemporary and traditional worlds from a career with Air Inuit – and as it turns out, she loves to fly.

“It's only your body and the plane. Like there's nothing between those two,” she says.

Open this photo in gallery Dorothy Andrusiak is shown before and after a solo flight on Aug. 4. Tower controller Marc Fourcaudot gave her a hug after her return, an intimate moment that's no longer possible under physical distancing rules.

Unfortunately the next class of would-be pilots who were set to start this year has been postponed owing to a pandemic-related backlog for a Transport Canada medical exam. Summer is the best time for student pilots to log flight hours and build confidence quickly, but no one knows if they will be able to get their medicals done in time.

Public-health measures introduced because of the pandemic have changed flying somewhat. Ms. Andrusiak has to wear a mask, which makes it hot and hard to communicate during her practice flights. Under this new normal, postflight debriefs are held in the parking lot, a “moose-length” away from the instructor, she says. She can no longer fly with her friend and co-student, Ms. Berthe. Still, she’s thrilled to be back in the air.

Before the Sparrows, Ms. Andrusiak hadn’t considered a career as a pilot, in part because she hadn’t seen anyone like her in the field.

When she and Ms. Berthe graduate with their commercial pilots licences, which they are expected to do as early as October or November, they will nearly double the number of Inuit women from the three currently flying for Air Inuit.

Women make up only 6.78 per cent of airline transport pilots in Canada, according to a 2019 report by the International Society of Women Airline Pilots. There is no data available on the representation of Inuit pilots in Canada. Ms. Haney wants more women to take up careers in aviation.

“Then it’s not going to be a big thing that women are flying. It’s just going to be the norm,” she says.

The career she loves has also come with challenges, some that are particular to being a minority in the industry. Ms. Haney says she’s put lots of pressure on herself, but also faced other people’s assumptions about her.

Early in her career, people would sometimes assume she was a flight attendant, so she has taken to introducing herself as the captain as soon as passengers board her plane.

“You have to work twice as hard and be almost always 100-per-cent perfect,” Ms. Haney says.

She also sees how her community celebrates to see her, and other Inuit pilots’ success. When Air Inuit’s Facebook page recently posted a photo of an all-Inuit flight crew, the joyful outpouring tripled the engagement of a typical post.

Open this photo in gallery A selfie shows Ms. Andruskiak with instructor Quentin Gluzman.

One of Ms. Andrusiak’s social-media memories, a tear-streaked cockpit selfie, captures the moment she found her calling as a pilot. It was her very first flight, and only 10 days into her training, and the then 20-year-old was frustrated as she struggled with the controls that day. Just as the sun set over the community of Kuujjaq, she levelled out the plane and looked up to take a photograph, at her instructor’s suggestion.

“It hit me that we were just floating in the air. It hit pretty hard,” she says. Ms. Andrusiak started crying happy tears, overwhelmed with the reality that this surreal, golden moment was the start of a whole new life.

The sentiment of that first flight is captured in a soapstone carving made for her by a friend. The front is lovingly sculpted with the Kuujjuaq air tower, a plane and the words “first solo.” On the back is a handwritten script: “The sky isn’t the limit, it is only just the beginning.”

