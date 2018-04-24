‘White Angel’ Sister Agnès-Marie Valois tended to Allied troops at Dieppe

Open this photo in gallery Sister and former nurse Agnès-Marie Valois is pictured in this undated photo obtained on April 21, 2018. Sister Agnès was living in retirement at the Sainte-Marie de Thibermont monastery when she died on Thursday. ERWAN LESNE/AFP PHOTO/Ville de Dieppe

The mayor of a city in France’s Normandy region says Sister Agnès-Marie Valois, a 103-year-old nun known as the “White Angel” to Allied soldiers injured during a failed Second World War raid, has died.

Most of the soldiers killed or captured during the Aug. 19, 1942, raid in Dieppe were Canadian, as were the troops the French nun and nurse cared for.

Dieppe Mayor Nicolas Langlois says flags were lowered to half-staff in the city to pay tribute to “a great lady of our history.”

Story continues below advertisement

Sister Agnès, who took vows as a nun in 1936 and also worked as a nurse at the Dieppe hospital, was living in retirement at the Sainte-Marie de Thibermont monastery when she died on Thursday.

The Dieppe Raid of 1942 is remembered as one of the darkest chapters in Canada’s military history. A 6,000-man force made up mainly of Canadians made an amphibious assault on Dieppe only to be repelled by the occupying Germans’ superior firepower.

Of the nearly 5,000 Canadians who took part, 913 were killed. Most of the nearly 2,000 taken prisoner remained at prisoner of war camps for the remainder of the war.

Over the years, Sister Agnès was a frequent participant at memorial ceremonies marking the anniversaries of the disastrous battle, at the Canadian war cemetery in Dieppe.

In 1992, at the 50th anniversary of the Dieppe Raid, Sister Agnès was reunited with war veterans, including her former patient Roland Laurendeau. She had nursed the Montrealer at a Dieppe hospital while he was in a coma and suffering gunshot wounds. The nun and the former soldier, who hadn’t seen each other for half a century, hugged and wept together at the ceremony.

At the time, Mr. Laurendeau, who had volunteered with Les Fusiliers Mont-Royal, told The Globe and Mail, “We were just cannon fodder.”

A memorial was held for Sister Agnès on Tuesday at the Dieppe Canadian War Cemetery, among the graves of hundreds of soldiers who died on the beaches of Normandy.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“Deeply moved as we pay our last respects to Sister Agnès-Marie Valois, a symbol of courage and humanity,” tweeted Graeme Clark, deputy head of mission at the Canadian Embassy in France. “Canada is forever grateful to you.”

Mr. Langlois, the Dieppe mayor, said she was a “figure who became a metaphor of courage and self-sacrifice,” the French news outlet Paris Normandie reported.

“The story of her life commands our respect,” said French politician Sébastien Jumel, according to Paris Normandie. “She bequeathed us great hope.”

With files from The Globe and Mail