Who have provinces pegged to receive COVID-19 vaccines in the coming weeks? Here’s a guide

Open this photo in gallery Dr. E. Kwok administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a recipient at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., April 10, 2021. JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

As COVID-19 vaccine supplies ramp up across the country, most provinces and territories have released details of who can expect to receive a shot in the coming weeks.

The military commander handling logistics for Canada’s vaccine distribution program says there will be enough vaccine delivered to give a first dose before Canada Day to every adult who wants one.

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin says that’s if provinces follow the advice to delay second doses up to four months.

Story continues below advertisement

He also cautions that it is dependent on having no production delays again.

Health Canada anticipates a total of 36.5 million doses from Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and the AstraZeneca vaccine from the Serum Institute of India by June 30.

Canadian provinces have suspended use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in people under age 55, acting on an advisory committee’s concerns about a possible link between the shot and rare blood clots.

Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.’s chief medical officer of health, said the risk of developing a serious problem after being immunized is “very, very low.”

She said people who received the AstraZeneca vaccine should look for symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain, leg swelling, persistent abdominal pain, sudden onset of severe or persistent headache or blurred vision and skin bruising elsewhere than the site of vaccination, developing four to 20 days after vaccination.

There are approximately 31 million Canadians over 16, and no vaccines are approved for anyone younger than 16.

Here’s a list of the inoculation plans throughout Canada:

Story continues below advertisement

Newfoundland and Labrador

Health officials say vaccinations have begun for first responders. Pre-registration for COVID-19 vaccines has opened for people aged 70 or older and for home-support workers.

Last month Newfoundland and Labrador extended the interval between the first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to four months.

Public health officials said the change would help them vaccinate 40,000 more people with a single dose by the end of March. Liberal Leader and incumbent Premier Andrew Furey called the decision a game changer for the province’s vaccination prospects.

Nova Scotia

All Nova Scotians who want a vaccination should be able to get their first shot by late June, chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang announced on April 9. The original target was September.

Strang also announced that as of April 9, Nova Scotians 65 years of age and older became eligible to receive their first dose.

Story continues below advertisement

As well, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is still available for those 55 to 64 years old.

The province is also planning to use mobile van clinics to vaccinate about 900 people who work at or use homeless shelters in the Halifax area.

Public health is partnering with pharmacists and doctors to provide the vaccines at 25 locations.

Nova Scotia, meanwhile, has added front-line police officers to the list of people eligible for vaccination during the second phase of the province’s rollout plan, joining groups such as long-haul truck drivers and hospital workers over the age of 60.

Prince Edward Island

Health officials in Prince Edward Island say they will shift their focus to getting a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to all adults by July 1, even if it means delaying the second shot for some.

The province is offering the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to people ages 18 to 29 who work in gas stations and convenience or grocery stores.

Story continues below advertisement

The announcement on March 16 came after the province opened AstraZeneca vaccination appointments a week earlier to young people in the food and beverage sector.

New Brunswick

Health officials announced March 18 that people 80 and older, health-care professionals who have close contact with patients, and people with complex medical conditions were eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

People 80 and over, a caregiver or a family member acting on their behalf can make an appointment for a vaccine at a pharmacy.

The province says all residents of long-term care homes have been offered at least one dose of vaccine. As of March 19, all residents of First Nations communities who are aged 16 or older were given access to their first dose of vaccine.

Quebec

Quebec has expanded access to COVID-19 vaccines to Montrealers who are essential workers or who have chronic illnesses.

Essential workers such as teachers and first responders can now book an appointment after providing proof of employment.

Story continues below advertisement

Montrealers under age 60 with chronic illnesses will be able to receive a vaccine in hospital starting April 12.

Quebecers between the ages of 55 and 79 can now receive an Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine at walk-in clinics.

Quebec has also opened vaccination appointments for anyone over the age of 60 across the province.

Officials announced on April 8 the first 13 companies that will operate clinics in their workplaces, with each site able to vaccinate up to 25,000 people between May and August.

Participating companies include National Bank, Bell, and Groupe CH, owner of the Montreal Canadiens NHL team. The clinics will be located in eight different health regions and should be operational by May 1.

Montreal’s airport authority will partner with Air Canada and Bombardier to create a vaccination hub that will operate two sites at the departure level of the airport terminal and in a nearby Bombardier hangar.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario

Some residents of Toronto and Peel Region aged 50 and older can now book their COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

Toronto says people who live in hot spot neighbourhoods can book an appointment to get their shot, while Peel has opened the bookings for anyone in the age group.

Toronto says it will begin to administer the vaccine to those residents on April 12.

The Ontario government said beginning April 5, people aged 60 and over could book their vaccine appointments in every region.

Premier Doug Ford has set a goal of getting 40 per cent of Ontarians – or five million people – their first dose over the next month.

Manitoba

Manitoba is vaccinating people aged 60 and older in the general population, and First Nations people aged 40 and older. Health officials plan to continue to reduce the age minimum age, bit by bit, over the coming months.

Manitoba has now given at least one dose to roughly 18 per cent of people aged 18 and older.

Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of the province’s vaccine task force, has said all adults in the province could have a first dose of by the end of June if supplies are steady.

There are supersites in cities where people can get vaccines, and pop-up clinics have begun in rural and northern Manitoba communities for people who are eligible.

Immunization teams have also been going to more congregate living facilities, such as group homes, to provide vaccines.

AstraZeneca is no longer only being used for people 55-64 with underlying health conditions. The doses, available through medical clinics and pharmacies, and are being made available to anyone 65 and over, with an emphasis on people who may have a hard time travelling to supersites.

Health officials say the province has capacity to deliver 20,000 doses each day, but are currently hindered by limited supply. They say all vaccines that arrive in the province are used within 10 days.

The military has also been deployed to northern Manitoba to help vaccination efforts in 23 remote First Nations.

Saskatchewan

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is booking vaccinations for residents 55 and older. The minimum age drops to 50 for people living in the Far North.

Those deemed to be medically vulnerable and those who have underlying health conditions can also get a shot, but they must wait to receive a letter first. Priority health-care workers are also on the list.

The province has opened drive-thru vaccination clinics in communities across the province. In Regina, the drive-thru is only open to residents who are 53 or 54 years old on the date of immunization.

Meanwhile, a group of 285 Saskatchewan physicians have banded together to urge the province to expand the vaccine rollout to include all health-care workers, teachers and those at higher risk due to socio-economic or medical risk factors.

Alberta

Anyone born in 1963 or earlier with eligible health conditions can book for vaccine shots, and more birth years are to be added as more vaccine supply arrives.

Albertans born in 2005 or earlier with high-risk underlying health conditions became eligible as of April 7.

More than 250 pharmacies are offering immunizations and community physicians will be giving shots in their clinics later in April.

Additional AstraZeneca vaccine appointments for those aged 55 to 64 are also available through Alberta Health Services in Edmonton and Calgary.

Previously, shots have been available to front-line health workers, staff and residents in supportive living facilities, Albertans born in 1956 or earlier and First Nations, Inuit and Metis people born in 1971 or earlier.

Alberta has also said it is extending the time between the first dose and the second to four months.

Meanwhile, Premier Jason Kenney has announced that thousands of health-care workers will become eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines starting Apr. 12.

They include community physicians, nurses, pharmacists, dentists, and other professionals like chiropractors, physiotherapists and optometrists.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro has said the province expects to offer all Albertans 18 and over a first dose of vaccine by the end of June.

British Columbia

B.C. residents aged 60 and older can now register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

People born in 1961 and earlier, Indigenous peoples 18 and older, and those who are “clinically extremely vulnerable” can now register to book their vaccine appointment either online, through a call centre or at a Service BC Location.

Those in the vulnerable category include people at higher risk from COVID-19 due to existing medical conditions, including transplant recipients and those with cancer and severe respiratory conditions.

B.C.’s age-based program runs parallel to its pharmacy-based vaccine drive for residents between the ages of 55 and 65.

Drop-in service may also be an option at more than 150 participating pharmacies.

British Columbia moved to bump up its age-based vaccination plan by offering Oxford-AstraZeneca shots to Lower Mainland residents between the ages of 55 and 65.

The move came after provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced a pause on use of the same vaccine for anyone under 55 on the advice of the National Advisory Committee on Immunization over concerns about rare blood clots.

Nunavut

Nunavut has opened vaccinations to anyone 18 and older.

The territory expects to finish its vaccine rollout of first and second doses by the end of April.

Northwest Territories

The Northwest Territories is also providing vaccine to those 18 and older and expects to finish its rollout by the end of April.

Yukon

Yukon said it would receive enough vaccine to immunize 75 per cent of its adult population by the end of March.

Priority for vaccinations has been given to residents and staff in long-term care homes, group homes and shelters, as well as health-care workers and personal support workers. People over the age of 80 who are not living in long-term care, and those living in rural and remote communities, including Indigenous Peoples, are also on the priority list for shots.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.