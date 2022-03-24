A vial of a plant-derived COVID-19 vaccine candidate, developed by Medicago, is shown in Quebec City on July 13, 2020.Medicago/The Canadian Press

The World Health Organization has rejected Medicago’s COVID-19 vaccine because of the company’s ties to the tobacco industry, the Globe and Mail has learned, a major blow that will substantially limit the vaccine’s availability around the world.

The ruling raises new questions about the federal government’s 2020 decision to invest $173-million investment in Medicago, given that Philip Morris Investments, a subsidiary of tobacco giant Philip Morris, has a one-third ownership stake in the Quebec City-based company.

On Thursday, a World Health Organization spokesperson told the Globe and Mail in an e-mail that Medicago’s request for an emergency-use listing - aimed at expediting the availability of vaccines around the world during public-health emergencies - has been denied “because of the linkage with the tobacco industry and WHO’s strict policy on not engaging with companies that promote tobacco.” An emergency-use listing is required in order for vaccines to be used by COVAX, a global initiative to share vaccines with low- and middle-income countries.

The spokesperson added that WHO management will continue to discuss the Medicago situation in the context of the tobacco industry’s trend toward investing in health.

On Thursday, Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne said Ottawa is working with Medicago to find a solution to get the vaccine to market. The company is aware that Philip Morris is a problem to getting the product to market.

“I have spoken to the CEO a number of times and we are looking at potential solutions,” Mr. Champagne said in an interview. “There will be a solution.”

He suggested Medicago is talking to Philip Morris about the tobacco giant disinvesting.

“The shareholding of the company is something we are going to try to work with the company to find a solution,” he said. “We certainly want them to be successful and we want to play a role in global health and having a plant-based vaccine is something you want to have in your portfolio of technology.”

In a statement on Thursday, Takashi Nagao, president and CEO of Medicago, said he is aware of the decision and is awaiting more details from the WHO, at which point the company will discuss potential next steps with its board and shareholders.

Health Canada approved Medicago’s Covifenz, the first made-in-Canada COVID-19 vaccine, last month. So far, Canada is the only country to approve the vaccine and the WHO decision could put its future use in jeopardy.

The major point of contention is the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, a treaty signed by Canada and nearly 200 other countries that prohibits collaboration with the tobacco industry.

Health Canada spokesperson Anne Génier said in an e-mail Thursday the government believes it’s in compliance with the treaty, given that it requires countries to protect tobacco control-related public health policies from tobacco industry involvement and does not preclude investment in vaccine development.

But according to the WHO’s treaty implementation guidelines, signatories shouldn’t let any branch of government accept contributions from the tobacco industry or those working with it. The implementation guidelines also state that signatories should not “endorse, support, form partnerships with or participate in activities of the tobacco industry described as socially responsible.”

Anti-tobacco advocates say the deal represents a clear breach of the treaty.

“This is the kind of behaviour we’ve come to expect from tobacco companies, playing fast and loose with the rules,” said Les Hagen, executive director of Action on Smoking and Health, referring to Philip Morris’s investment in Medicago. “What’s disturbing about this is there’s a government involved in collaboration with a tobacco company.”

Mr. Hagen said many of the other countries signed onto the treaty may decide not to use the Covifenz vaccine because of the controversy.

Rothman, Benson & Hedges Inc., the Canadian subsidiary of Philip Morris International, did not respond to a request for comment.

When the WHO declared the pandemic in March, 2020, Mr. Champagne said Ottawa wanted to invest in all the families of vaccines and the Medicago was a promising plant-based vaccine.

The fact that Philip Morris was an investor in the company was not taken into account at the time, he said.

“We choose to invest in a company which had a plant-based vaccine which recommended by the experts as the most promising. You have to go back a few years ago was to protect the health and safety of Canadians,” Mr. Champagne said.

