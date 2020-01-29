WHO says a ‘vigilant’ global response to new coronavirus could halt its progress

Open this photo in gallery Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, speaks next to Michael J. Ryan, Executive Director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme, during a news conference at the United Nations, in Geneva, Switzerland, on Jan. 29, 2020. DENIS BALIBOUSE/Reuters

The new coronavirus poses a growing global threat, but transmission can be stopped if countries around the world mount a vigilant response, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.

“The whole world needs to be on alert now,” Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO’s health emergencies program, said during a news conference in Geneva. “The whole world needs to take action.”

Dr. Ryan and Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the WHO, spoke publicly for the first time after returning from Beijing earlier this week, where they were meeting with Chinese health officials about the situation in China.

Story continues below advertisement

Wuhan virus has now infected more people in China than SARS

What can I do about the Wuhan coronavirus? A guide for Canadians of what’s helpful, and what’s not

Dr. Ryan said the rapid and growing spread of 2019-nCoV, which was first reported by Chinese officials on Dec. 31, is concerning. But there are measures countries around the world can take to break the chains of transmission, he said.

The comments provide some foreshadowing of a WHO meeting on Thursday, where experts around the world will determine whether the new coronavirus poses a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC). Last week, the WHO’s international health regulations emergency committee was split on the matter and ultimately decided not to declare a PHEIC. But given the continued spread of the new coronavirus – and exportation of the illness to more than a dozen countries – that could change.

The number of people infected in China with the new coronavirus, known as 2019-nCoV, officially surpassed the number of SARS cases in that country on Wednesday. More than 6,000 cases of 2019-nCoV have been identified and 132 people have died as a result of the illness. The vast majority of cases are in China.

Three people in Canada have tested positive for the virus. There are two confirmed cases in Ontario, involving a husband and wife who recently travelled to Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak in China. The third patient is a B.C. man whose results still need to be verified by the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg. He also recently returned from Wuhan and is recovering at home in self-isolation.

The federal government is working with U.S. officials on plans to bring home Canadians who are currently stuck in China due to travel restrictions imposed by the Chinese government as a result of the coronavirus. So far, 250 Canadians have registered with the federal government in Hubei province, where Wuhan is located.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says consular officials are working to help Canadians in China who are stuck in quarantine due to the outbreak of a novel coronavirus. Health Minister Patty Hajdu says the federal government has been in touch with U.S. officials about their own repatriation plan. The Canadian Press

Dr. Tedros said that countries considering such evacuations need to have a plan in place for when those arrive, as they could potentially have been infected with the new coronavirus. Dr. Ryan noted that countries around the world are looking at evacuations and putting border restrictions in place, actions that could be a “potential recipe for disaster” without proper co-ordination and attention to public health procedures.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday that his government is working closely with Canadian consular officials in China.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re listening and concerned about Canadians who are right now in the affected zone,” Mr. Trudeau said in Ottawa.

“We will look at what we can do. There are many countries looking at different ways to help out,” he said. “It is a complex situation.”

Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu said an update on the situation would be provided Wednesday afternoon.

At this point, about 20 per cent of people who get the virus become severely ill, suffering from pneumonia, respiratory failure and other complications, according to the WHO. And about 2 per cent of patients die as a result of the illness. But those numbers could change as officials track more cases and conduct more research. WHO officials said they expect to see more cases as they do more active tracking and testing for the illness.

One of the challenges, Dr. Ryan said, is that officials still haven’t traced the origin of the virus. While many reports linked the virus to a seafood market in Wuhan, some evidence shows individuals who did not visit the market became infected with the virus, possibly as early as November.

Dr. Ryan said there could have been “multiple spillover events” that led to the current spike in cases. While the epidemic is concerning, officials around the world need to use their knowledge and resources to mount the proper response.

Story continues below advertisement

“You can stand back and say, well, there’s nothing we can do, this is spreading out of control. Or you can use the knowledge you have of previous epidemics … and you can identify the tactics that you can use to stop the virus,” he said.

Dr. Ryan and Dr. Tedros praised China’s response, saying the government is sharing information about cases and being open and transparent about its efforts to track, monitor and contain the virus.

“From my perspective, China has been very open in reporting its cases on a daily basis to us,” Dr. Ryan said. “We’ve seen no obvious lack of transparency.”

With files from Kristy Kirkup and The Canadian Press

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.