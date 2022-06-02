Ontario PC Party Leader Doug Ford and wife, Karla, react after he was re-elected as the Premier of Ontario in Toronto Thursday, June 2, 2022.Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Premier Doug Ford has easily won a second majority government, after a roller-coaster term dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic, as rival parties were unable to mount a serious challenge to the Progressive Conservative juggernaut.

Early returns showed his party leading or elected in 80 seats, a gain of four seats from its results in 2018, with 41 per cent of the popular vote. Voters also delivered disappointing results to Mr. Ford’s two main opposition rivals, leaving both parties – and some say, potentially their leaders – in his rear-view mirror.

“Together, we have done the impossible. We have made history‚” Mr. Ford said, taking the stage at his victory party in Toronto alongside his wife, Karla, to supporters’ cheers.

It was a devastating night for Ontario’s Liberal Party, which was trying to rebuild after nearly being wiped out in 2018. Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca, who had pledged to make Mr. Ford a one-term premier, resigned and lost his own riding, Vaughan—Woodbridge, north of Toronto, to the PC’s Michael Tibollo. Mr. Del Duca’s party, reduced to just seven seats in 2018, was leading or elected in just eight seats in early returns. It needs 12 seats to earn official party status in the legislature.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath, whose strong results last time earned her party four years as the Official Opposition, resigned as party leader Thursday night. She won her Hamilton Centre seat, but the party took a beating elsewhere, including in Brampton, a battleground suburb northwest of Toronto. In the Windsor area, the PCs snatched the riding of Essex from the NDP, where long-time MPP Taras Natyshak declined to run again.

The NDP was leading or elected in 31 seats, with many votes still to be counted, a far cry from the 40 it won last time. Both opposition parties were neck and neck in the popular vote, with about 23 per cent.

Marcus Gee: Doug Ford squeaked into party leadership before last Ontario election. This time, he’s earned his win

Robyn Urback: Ontario Liberals get an abysmal result after a directionless campaign

Political strategists have said throughout the campaign that the electorate seemed disengaged, weary after the two-year pandemic.

Pollster Shachi Kurl, president of the Angus Reid Institute, said her data has suggested Ontario voters were unimpressed by all three main party leaders – but the opposition was unable to make a compelling case against Mr. Ford.

“It has been the battle of the bleh,” she said. “It has been an uninspiring, disengaged campaign from the perspective of the Ontario electorate. They looked at the choices they had, and they went ‘bleh.’ ”

The PCs were leading or elected in almost every riding in the critical swath of seats that circle Toronto – a region that often decides who forms a government in Ontario.

And in the Liberals’ historic Toronto stronghold, the NDP held onto many of the traditionally red seats that they flipped in the 2018 campaign. Early in the evening, the New Democrats were leading or elected in much of the central city, including Toronto—St. Paul’s, although the Liberals were set to win NDP-held Beaches—East York.

Green Leader Mike Schreiner, who won the party’s first seat in 2018, held onto his riding Guelph.

The PCs ran a tightly scripted, cautious “front-runner” campaign, announcing few new promises beyond plans, outlined in their budget, to spend billions expanding hospitals and building highways, including Highway 413, which would arc west of Toronto through protected Greenbelt lands.

Amid widespread anxiety over high inflation, Mr. Ford also repeatedly mentioned his moves in government to cancel licence-plate sticker fees and temporarily cut gas taxes by 5.7 cents. He avoided media questions as the campaign drew to a close, having also skipped a press conference after the first leaders’ debate. Many PC candidates opted not to show up to local all-candidates debates.

The NDP, running with Ms. Horwath as leader for the fourth time, came out of the gate boasting it would spend the most that the party ever had on a election. Some in the NDP have said that Ms. Horwath would face pressure to resign if the results this time were negative.

Both the NDP and the PCs ran attack ads aimed at Mr. Del Duca long before the formal campaign began, trying to remind voters that he was in cabinet in the government of unpopular premier Kathleen Wynne that they tossed out in 2018. Mr. Del Duca won the Liberal leadership in 2020 with a pitch to rebuild his moribund and indebted party in time to defeat Mr. Ford.

While health care was a major theme for all of the parties, relitigating the Mr. Ford’s management of COVID-19 over the past two years took a backseat in the campaign. More than 13,000 people died, but Ontario did fare better than many other similar jurisdictions.

In his first year in office, Mr. Ford suffered from a series of scandals and missteps and was booed by the crowd celebrating the Toronto Raptors basketball title in 2019. His was seen as a polarizing figure after his time as a Toronto city councillor during the tumultuous term his late brother, Rob Ford, spent as the city’s mayor, from 2010-2014.

Mr. Ford’s public approval ratings improved during the early stages of pandemic, when he was on television almost every day and some Ontarians warmed to his rants about price gouging or anti-mask “yahoos.” But the tide turned again in April, when he sparked a public outcry with Ontario’s response to a third wave of COVID-19 – a wave epidemiologists blamed on his hasty reopening. Medical experts called his orders to ban playgrounds and hand police extra powers baffling. The measures were partly reversed and Mr. Ford offered an emotional apology.

PC strategist David Tarrant, a lobbyist and communications consultant who is a former senior aide to Mr. Ford, said the course correction came after conservative strategist Kory Teneycke returned full-time as campaign manager, bringing an outside view and more discipline to Mr. Ford’s decision-making.

But Mr. Tarrant also said Mr. Ford’s change in fortunes can be traced back further, to the appointment of Monte McNaughton to the labour portfolio in 2019 with a mandate to appeal to trade unions. The government made a series of changes aimed at workers, including reversing its opposition to boosting the minimum wage. A list of private-sector construction unions lined up to endorse the PCs.

As a result, Mr. Tarrant said, the PC Party under Mr. Ford is appealing to a wider range of voters, even though some “diehard” free-market conservatives, he said, may not like the direction the party has taken.

“This is not just the story of Doug Ford changing,” Mr. Tarrant said. “He’s actually changed the party. He’s actually changed the coalition of people who are open to voting for the PCs.”