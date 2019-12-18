 Skip to main content

Canada

Whoopi Goldberg dons Manitoba artist’s necklace honouring missing Indigenous women on The View

The Canadian Press
Activist Connie Greyeyes, right, is shown standing with Whoopi Goldberg in this undated handout image.

HO/The Canadian Press

A Manitoba artist says she’s quitting her day job after Whoopi Goldberg wore her beadwork to spotlight missing and murdered Indigenous women on “The View.”

Mish Daniels, a member of Sagkeeng First Nation, says she shook with excitement when she saw the American actress and comedian donning the necklace on daytime TV.

Goldberg told viewers Tuesday that the red jingle dress medallion commemorates the murders and disappearances of Indigenous women on B.C.’s so-called Highway of Tears.

Activist Connie Greyeyes, who commissioned the piece, says she gifted the necklace to Goldberg after the star dropped in on a Vancouver conference she was attending.

Greyeyes says she never imagined the “chance encounter” would bring international attention to the cause she and other Indigenous advocates have been fighting for.

Daniels says she’s leaving her job in car sales behind to fill the 1,500 orders she’s received this week, starting with those from the families of missing and murdered women.

