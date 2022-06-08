A woman has told an Edmonton murder trial she sought mental health help for her husband several hours before the fatal stabbing of a seven-year-old girl.

David Moss, who is 36, is seeking a ruling that he is not criminally responsible of second-degree murder in the May 2020 killing of Bella Rose Desrosiers.

His wife, Tracy Couture-Strarosta, says Moss called on the morning of the killing saying he was going to kill himself and go to jail for a very long time.

She says she called Edmonton’s Police and Crisis Response Team and asked them to take him somewhere, but she had no luck.

Later that morning, Couture-Strarosta said the child’s mother, Melissa Desrosiers, volunteered to take Moss to the hospital to get him help and texted her later that evening that Bella had been killed.

Couture-Strarosta is to continue her testimony later today.

