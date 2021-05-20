Wildfire burning near Prince Albert has been contained, no homes destroyed: public safety agency

Open this photo in gallery Damage from the wildfires northeast of Prince Albert, Sask., on May 18, 2021. Kayle Neis/The Canadian Press

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency says a fast-moving wildfire that has been burning in the Prince Albert area since Monday has now been contained.

Steve Roberts, the agency’s vice president of operations, says cooler weather has helped keep the fire under control and will continue to help crews on the ground as they work to extinguish it.

The agency says the fire has not grown in the past 24 hours.

There have also been no structural losses within that time period, although there had been significant damage to some power infrastructure earlier this week.

SaskPower is expecting to restore electricity to most of the affected areas by 8 p.m. today.

Dozens of residents have been evacuated, but no homes have been destroyed by the fire.

