Evacuation orders for 26 properties in British Columbia’s Kamloops and Shuswap Lake areas affected by two separate wildfires have been lifted and downgraded to alert status.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District issued a statement on Saturday saying the changes involve three properties affected by the ongoing Ross Moore Lake wildfire south of Kamloops and 23 properties ordered evacuated by the Bush Creek East blaze.

The regional district statement says residents of properties placed on evacuation alert can return to their homes, but should still be prepared to leave on short notice.

The regional district says the downgraded evacuation orders allowed officials to expand the alert areas in both the Ross Moore Lake and Bush Creek East wildfire areas.

The regional district advises residents of 11 properties in the Little Shuswap Lake area to access their homes by boat due to fire damage to the local road.

Regional district officials say about 200 homes in the Shuswap lake area have been destroyed or significantly damaged in the Bush Creek East wildfire.

B.C.’s Wildfire Service reports 15 new wildfires over the past 24 hours, bringing the province’s current number of active blazes to 421.