Mounties in Kelowna, B.C., say they’re assisting with the evacuation of a residential area due to a wildfire on Knox Mountain near Okanagan Lake.

Cpl. Judith Bertrand says the cause of the fire is unknown and the number of residents facing evacuation is unclear as the situation is still unfolding.

Bertrand says the area around Knox Mountain is quite dense and a popular spot for tourists, and police are assisting fire crews with the evacuation to ensure public safety.

She says the Magic Estates area around the mountain is being evacuated because winds are making the direction of the fire hard to predict.

Bertand says people should avoid the area as fire suppression efforts are underway, cautioning people in the area not to get too close as smoke billows into the sky above Okanagan Lake.

She says the Okanagan deals with the prospect of wildfires every summer and that it’s important for emergency crews to act fast and coordinate efforts to snuff out blazes safely and quickly.