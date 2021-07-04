Wildfire in Lytton, B.C., shows minimal growth in past day, officials say

Open this photo in gallery RCMP officers man a roadblock on the Trans-Canada Highway as wildfire burns in Lytton, B.C., on July 2, 2021. The BC Wildfire Service says there has been minimal growth in the past day of fire that destroyed much of the village of Lytton. DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

The BC Wildfire Service says there has been minimal growth in a fire that destroyed much of the village of Lytton, B.C., in the past day.

The service says the fire has remained roughly 80 square kilometres in size since Friday.

The efforts come as the BC Coroners Service confirmed Saturday that two people had died in the blaze.

The coroners service said it has not received any other reports of deaths linked to the fire, but officials have said that some people remain unaccounted for, in large part due to the hasty evacuation of the village on Wednesday night.

Elsewhere, the Regional District of Central Kootenay says a wildfire burning near Castlegar, B.C., has been controlled and is expected to be completely contained by Sunday night.

An evacuation order remains in place for more than 100 homes 40 kilometres southwest of Kamloops, B.C., as an out-of-control wildfire continues to burn.

