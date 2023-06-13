Open this photo in gallery: An aircraft disperses a mix of water and fire retardant over a wildfire near Barrington Lake, in Shelburne County, N.S., in a May 31, handout photo.HO/The Canadian Press

Canada is experiencing its worst wildfire season of the 21st century.

Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair announced the grim milestone Monday, saying more than 48,000 square kilometres have burned so far this year – and that’s before the hottest months of the year have even begun.

There were 452 wildfires burning on Monday in 10 provinces and two territories, with 221 out-of-control fires. Officials say the warm, dry conditions driving the fires are expected to prevail in nearly every province and territory through the summer.

Canada is on track to exceed the largest total amount of burned area with 2,214 wildfires and 3.3 million hectares burned so far, according to data released June 4 by Natural Resources Canada. Evacuations have been widespread across the country, with more than 100,000 people in nine provinces and territories forced to leave their homes as quickly spreading flames approached.

By 2050, Canada is expected to see wildfire burn area double, as droughts and extreme heat caused by climate change intensify.

Here’s what Canada’s wildfire seasons and air quality looks like in maps. Maps are updated daily.

The current active wildfires across Canada

This year is the second-worst year for wildfires on record.

The amount of burned area across the country as of last week is five times larger than the sprawl of the Greater Toronto Area. And it’s way higher than the annual average of 2.9 million hectares burned in the 2010s – which itself was way higher than the 1.7 million hectares annually in the 2000s.

Air quality health index across Canada

The Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) is a scale from 1 to 10+ that provides an indicator of the health risk related to air quality and can be found on the Environment Canada website or provincial environment ministry sites. Canada’s WeatherCAN app can send alerts about what to do when the air quality is poor.

There are growing concerns about how to grapple with the long-term health impact of worsening air quality. Experts advise higher-risk individuals to take immediate steps to protect themselves when the risk level of the AQHI increases. According to the index, levels of 4 to 6 are considered moderate risk and vulnerable individuals are urged to reduce or reschedule outdoor activities. Levels of 7 to 10 are considered high risk, and anything above 10 is considered very high risk.

Staying inside with doors and windows closed and using an air filter can reduce inhalation of fine particulate matter. If no air filter is available, an air conditioner can also be used to reduce some of the fine particles in the air. If people have to spend time outside, such as those who work outdoors, high-quality masks can help.