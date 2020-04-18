Wildfire near Squamish did not grow overnight, 50 per cent contained

Open this photo in gallery A person watches a wildfire burn in Squamish, B.C., Thursday, April 16, 2020. Felix McEachran/The Canadian Press

The BC Wildfire Service says a fire near Squamish, B.C., is 50 per cent contained and has not grown.

The service says in a statement Saturday that the fire, first discovered Thursday, is about two square kilometres in size.

It has classified the fire as out of control, but says weather continues are cool with only a light wind.

Story continues below advertisement

An out-of-control stage describes a fire that is not responding, or is responding in a limited way to suppression action.

The service suspects the fire is human-caused and it is under investigation.

Evacuation orders and alerts put in place by the Squamish Lillooet Regional District remain in place.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2020