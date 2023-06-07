The latest on wildfires and wildfire smoke in Canada Hundreds of wildfires, based mainly in Quebec, continued to pose a threat to communities Wednesday and sent harmful smoke across Eastern parts of the continent. Skies were clouded over in many cities in Ontario, Quebec and the U.S. Eastern Seaboard. Canada could exceed the largest total amount of burned area recorded in this country in a single year if the current rate of wildfire activity continues, according to Natural Resources Canada. The department released updated data and forecasts Monday showing that, as of June 4, there had been 2,214 wildfires across Canada this year, and about 3.3 million hectares burned. The 10-year average over the same timeframe is 1,624 fires and 254,429 hectares burned. Follow live updates below.

Authorities scramble to gather enough firefighting resources

Hundreds of wildfires are burning across Canada, prompting widespread evacuations and blanketing cities in plumes of smoke.

The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre says it’s been an unprecedented year for wildfires and resources are being exhausted across the country.

The agency is the epicentre for decisions about how firefighting resources will be shared across Canada, including how and when to move firefighters. Demand for resources is extreme, with the country reaching out to international partners for support.

An evacuation was ordered late Tuesday for northern Quebec’s largest city, Chibougamau, as more than 150 forest fires burned across the province. The fires have forced most of the Quebec’s wilderness outfitters to shut down during one of their busiest seasons.

Environment Canada has issued smog warnings and air quality advisories for parts of Ontario and Quebec, with some school boards limiting outdoor activities or moving recess indoors.

Open this photo in gallery: A person looks down towards the city as a smoky Toronto is seen from the CN Tower as wildfires in Ontario and Quebec continue to burn, June 6, 2023.CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

Air quality in American cities plummets

Washington, D.C., more than 1,000 kilometres south of the fires, awoke Wednesday to a haze clouding the sky and enveloping its monuments. The scent of campfire hung in the air and some commuters donned KN95 masks against the acrid scent.

The city registered an air quality index score of 188, roughly on par with Delhi and worse than some perennial smog hotspots such as Jakarta and Shanghai. Local officials issued a Code Red alert. New York and Detroit also registered among the world’s worst cities for air quality on Wednesday.

Congressman Dan Goldman, who represents a New York City district, said he had received emails from his children’s school advising that students wouldn’t be allowed outside because of the hazardous air. He said the fires were another reminder of the need to fight climate change, which has made the forests more vulnerable to conflagration.

In decades past, Mr. Goldman said, New York and Washington didn’t get hit by such intense smog from fires such a distance away.

“I don’t remember this happening from Canadian wildfires,” he told The Globe and Mail outside the Capitol. “This is no longer about the future of our planet. This is about the present.”

Mr. Goldman said he hoped being directly affected by climate change would spur more congressional action. Last year’s Inflation Reduction Act put money into green energy subsidies, but Mr. Goldman argued the country had to do more, including overcoming climate denial by some members of Congress.

“They’re breathing this air today, as well, just like we are,” he said. “My hope is that starting to actually have those who don’t either experience the effects of climate change or don’t believe in climate change, will start to come around and realize…we need to do something about it.”

Adrian Morrow in Washington

Smoke blankets Ontario, Quebec, harming air quality

Poor air quality is forecast to persist into the weekend across parts of Ontario, as plumes of wildfire smoke blanket the province and prompt school boards to limit outdoor activities.

Environment Canada has issued special air quality advisories for large swaths of Ontario and Quebec, warning of high levels of pollution from wildfires burning across both provinces.

Ottawa, Belleville and Kingston registered some of the worst air pollution levels in the country, maxing out the air quality index at very high risk.

Air quality index levels were forecasted to peak at high risk in many other Ontario cities, from Windsor through to Toronto and north to Sudbury.

Toronto District School Board says all strenuous outdoor activities will be rescheduled, or moved indoors when possible, while school boards in York Region say they will hold recess inside.

As of Tuesday, there were more than 200 forest fires burning across Quebec and northern Ontario.

