Wildfire that prompted partial evacuation of Ontario First Nation is being held at bay, officials say

Officials say a massive wildfire that led to the partial evacuation of a First Nation in northwestern Ontario is being held at bay.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says the fire, known as Nipigon 45, is not likely to grow in the coming days.

The fire first began on the afternoon of Aug. 9 about 53 kilometres from Eabametoong First Nation.

Fire information officer Chris Marchand says it quickly spread to within 35 kilometres of the First Nation.

The province airlifted vulnerable residents out of Eabametoong and relocated them to Thunder Bay and Timmins, Ont.

Marchand says cooler temperatures and high relative humidity will help keep the fire from growing and allow crews to attack hot spots.

