Wildfire threat prompts evacuations in northeastern Ontario

It’s going to be a very busy weekend for crews battling dozens of wildfires in northeastern Ontario.
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says eight new fires were ignited by lightning strikes Friday, pushing the total number of blazes to at least 65 — 34 of which remain out of control.
The fire known as Parry Sound 33 more than quadrupled in size Friday to about 19 square kilometres, prompting the ministry to recommend the mandatory evacuations of the Key Harbour area and the municipality of Killarney south of the French River Provincial Park.
The Ministry also said in a release issued late Friday night that dense smoke from the fires had forced the closure of a section of the Trans Canada highway.
Dozens of aircraft — both planes and helicopters — are being employed to battle the fires, and Ontario crews are also getting help on the ground from firefighters who’ve come from across Canada as well as the United States and Mexico to lend a hand.
With more hot, dry, windy weather forecast this weekend, they’re likely to need all the help they can get.
