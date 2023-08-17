The latest on Canadian wildfires Yellowknife’s 20,000 residents have been ordered to leave the city by Friday at noon. Flames are 16 kilometres from Yellowknife’s municipal boundary and officials said fire will reach the outskirts of the city by Saturday and the Ingraham Trail by Friday unless it rains. N.W.T. residents who need to evacuate can register here. Information for evacuees can be found here.

Territorial wildfire updates can be found here. Report smoke or fire by calling 1-877-698-3473.

Emergency response resources can be found here.

The latest community statuses, including notices, alerts and orders, can be found here. Find updates from our reporters below.

11:50 a.m.

Response teams water bombing, clearcutting to battle flames in Yellowknife

Water bombers are flying low over Yellowknife as thick smoke blankets the capital.

Yellowknife Mayor Rebecca Alty said special teams were clearcutting trees close to the city in a bid to prevent flames from spreading. They also planned to use fire retardant while ensuring that sprinkler systems are working, she told CBC.

Ms. Alty said five flights would be leaving the airport Thursday to transport people who did not have vehicles or did not feel able to make the long drive to Alberta.

– Reuters

11:33 a.m.

Trudeau to discuss fires with crisis response group

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plans to convene a meeting of the Incident Response Group to discuss the fires later on Thursday, his office said. The group is comprised of senior officials and ministers and meets in cases of crisis.

– Reuters

11:25 a.m.

Leaders across the territories and B.C. pledge to help evacuees

Whitehorse Mayor Laura Cabott says the city is finalizing plans to offer logistics and humanitarian support to Yellowknife evacuees for as long as needed.

Meanwhile, the government of Nunavut says it’s in regular contact with the Northwest Territories to determine what help it can provide.

In British Columbia, Premier David Eby says the province is “working actively” with officials from the NWT to help evacuees.

Mr. Eby said B.C. is “ready to help the people of the Northwest Territories, just as other provinces have assisted [B.C.] in times of need.”

– The Canadian Press

10:56 a.m.

Evacuation out of Yellowknife orderly so far: NWT officials

Officials in Northwest Territories say the evacuation has so far been safe and orderly as convoys flee wildfires in the territorial capital.

Fire Information Officer Mike Westwick says convoys organized by government emergency workers have started to evacuate Yellowknife’s outskirts and northern edge, where a wildfire is just 16 kilometres away.

Strong north winds today could push the fire towards the highway needed for the evacuation, so Westwick says the goal is to have everyone out of the city of 20,000 by tomorrow at noon.

– The Canadian Press

10:53 a.m.

Reception centres for evacuees opens in Edmonton

A reception centre just south of Edmonton is set to open its doors to wildfire evacuees from the South Slave region of Northwest Territories.

The centre in Leduc, Alta., was slated to open at 8 a.m. local time for evacuees from the region, including Hay River and Enterprise, after centres in St. Albert and Grande Prairie reached capacity.

The territorial government says evacuees from Yellowknife who can’t find their own accommodations can head to centres in Valleyview, Fox Creek or Red Deer, Alta., which are all due to open at noon.

– The Canadian Press

10:49 a.m.

236 wildfires across the Northwest Territories

No new wildfires have been reported in the Northwest Territories in the past 24 hours, but that is scant relief as 236 are already burning — including fires threatening Yellowknife and Hay River.

A wildfire update says more than 21,000 square kilometres have already been burned.

Officials reported overnight that there was some progress on the fire moving toward Hay River, saying the situation had taken a turn in their favour.

– The Canadian Press

10:30 a.m.

Yellowknife residents told to evacuate

Residents in the capital of the Northwest Territories have been ordered to leave their city as wildfires threaten to reach the community by the weekend.

Flames are 17 kilometres from Yellowknife’s municipal boundary, and officials said fire will reach the Ingraham Trail by Friday and the outskirts of the city by Saturday unless it rains. Yellowknife is on the north shore of Great Slave Lake, 1,450 kilometres north of Edmonton. Geography, coupled with a plethora of forest fires along the escape route, will complicate the evacuation process.

The NWT, with a population of just 46,000, has limited infrastructure. There is only one road out of Yellowknife to Alberta to the south.

“We must take steps to stay calm and not make decisions that are going to put other people and yourselves in danger,” Premier Caroline Cochrane said. “When you don’t evacuate, you put yourselves and you put our first responders at risk.”

– Carrie Tait and Alanna Smith