The latest on Canadian wildfires Yellowknife’s 20,000 residents have been ordered to evacuate by noon Friday, as wildfires approach the city. Meanwhile, a state of emergency was declared early Friday in Kelowna after wildfires discovered earlier this week jumped Lake Okanagan. About 1,500 people on 10 evacuation flights departed Yellowknife so far as of Thursday night. There are 22 evacuation flights scheduled for Friday and officials said they would charter more if necessary.

The City of Kelowna in B.C. has declared a state of emergency in the face of the McDougall Creek wildfire.

More than 2,400 properties near West Kelowna are under evacuation orders. Emergency resources N.W.T. residents who need to evacuate can register with the territory. Those seeking more information about evacuations and wildfire updates can check online or call 1-844-259-1793. Smoke or fire can be reported to 1-877-698-3473.

West Kelowna and Central Okanagan residents can check the B.C. government website for more information. Find updates from our reporters below.

10:41 ET

More than 2,400 properties near West Kelowna under evacuation orders

Kelowna, B.C. is under a state of emergency as a large wildfire nears the city. Footage from August 17 shows a huge volume of smoke and flames from the McDougall Creek wildfire cresting a mountain near West Kelowna.

About 11 square kilometres of land have been scorched in the northwest area of West Kelowna.

The BC Wildfire Service says the McDougall Creek wildfire is not responding to suppression efforts.

Currently, more than 2,400 properties are under evacuation orders and more than 4,800 properties are under alert as firefighters battle the McDougall Creek blaze.

– The Canadian Press

People line up outside of a local school to register to be evacuated, as wildfires threatened the Northwest Territories city of Yellowknife.JENNIFER GAUTHIER/Reuters 1 of 25

Vehicles line-up for fuel at Fort Providence, N.W.T., on the only road south from Yellowknife.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press 2 of 25

A pink sky is seen as wildfires threatened the Northwest Territories city of Yellowknife.JENNIFER GAUTHIER/Reuters 3 of 25

People wait in line at the airport, as they prepare to be evacuated from wildfires threatening Yellowknife.JENNIFER GAUTHIER/Reuters 4 of 25

Yellowknife residents embrace as they wait to be evacuated from wildfires.JENNIFER GAUTHIER/Reuters 5 of 25

Lines at the airport in Yellowknife as evacuations continue from wildfires.JENNIFER GAUTHIER/Reuters 6 of 25

Aerial view of the city of Yellowknife as wildfires threatened the Northwest Territories capital.JENNIFER GAUTHIER/Reuters 7 of 25

A helicopter carrying a water bucket passes a sign that reads Forest Fire Smoke outside Yellowknife.JENNIFER GAUTHIER/Reuters 8 of 25

An evacuee from Yellowknife with her dog arrive at the airport in Edmonton.AMBER BRACKEN/Reuters 9 of 25

Yellowknife evacuee Jamie Fradsham gathers her suitcase holding her daughter Ivy Droesse, 9 months, as her mom Jackie Fradsham and son Sterling Droesse, 5, look on as they arrive at the airport in Edmonton.AMBER BRACKEN/Reuters 10 of 25

Vehicles line-up for fuel at Fort Providence, N.W.T., on the only road south from Yellowknife.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press 11 of 25

Warrant officer Mike Albright updates people waiting in a school gym, who registered to be evacuated by plane in Yellowknife.JENNIFER GAUTHIER/Reuters 12 of 25

Keith Swirlle rests in his truck while directing traffic from Yellowknife in Fort Providence, N.W.T.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press 13 of 25

The road is closed north to Yellowknife from Fort Providence, N.W.T.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press 14 of 25

A long line of cars evacuating from Yellowknife wait to fill up with gas at Fort Providence, N.W.T.,Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press 15 of 25

Beatrice Bernhardt, Yellowknife resident since 2013, in front of the makeshift evacuee service centre set up for wildfire evacuees from Yellowknife in Calgary Airport.Jude Brocke/The Globe and Mail 16 of 25

Resident takes a photo from downtown Kelowna, B.C., of the McDougall Creek wildfire burning.Aaron Hemens/The Globe and Mail 17 of 25

The City of Kelowna, B.C., declared a state of emergency, as fire crews responded to spot fires coming across Okanagan Lake from the McDougall Creek wildfire. An evacuation order has been issued for the Clifton Road North and McKinley neighbourhoodsShawn Talbot/The Globe and Mail 18 of 25

A person stands in Okanagan Lake near downtown Kelowna, B.C., as the McDougall Creek wildfire burns.Aaron Hemens/The Globe and Mail 19 of 25

Woman and her dog watching the wildfire from downtown Kelowna, B.C.Aaron Hemens/The Globe and Mail 20 of 25

The City of Kelowna, B.C., declared a state of emergency, as fire crews responded to spot fires coming across Okanagan Lake from the McDougall Creek wildfire. An evacuation order has been issued for the Clifton Road North and McKinley neighbourhoodsShawn Talbot/The Globe and Mail 21 of 25

A group of people watch from downtown Kelowna, B.C., as the McDougall Creek wildfire burns.Aaron Hemens/The Globe and Mail 22 of 25

The City of Kelowna, B.C., declared a state of emergency, as fire crews responded to spot fires coming across Okanagan Lake from the McDougall Creek wildfire. An evacuation order has been issued for the Clifton Road North and McKinley neighbourhoodsShawn Talbot/The Globe and Mail 23 of 25

People watch from downtown Kelowna, B.C., as the McDougall Creek wildfire burns in the hills above.Aaron Hemens/The Globe and Mail 24 of 25

A person watches smoke from McDougall Creek wildfire downtown Kelowna, B.C.Aaron Hemens/The Globe and Mail 25 of 25

10:39 a.m. ET

Environment Canada issues special weather statement for Okanagan Valley

Environment Canada says a special weather statement is in effect for the Okanagan Valley and parts of Interior B.C.

It says strong, gusty winds shifting from the southwest to northwest bring with them a risk of thunderstorms and dry lightning in the Okanagan Valley.

It says there is a possibility for worsening wildfire conditions, new fire starts, risk of breaking tree branches, and challenging boating conditions.

– The Canadian Press

10:09 a.m. ET

More properties under evacuation alert as Kelowna, B.C. declares state of emergency

A state of emergency has been declared in the City of Kelowna, B.C., and thousands more West Kelowna residents have been ordered to leave their homes in the face of a fast-burning wildfire.

The “very active and unpredictable” McDougall Creek wildfire has now destroyed structures and put more than 2,400 West Kelowna properties under evacuation order, up from about 800 Thursday afternoon, after a frightening night that saw hills surrounding the Okanagan community ablaze.

Spot fires sparked on the east side of Lake Okanagan prompted the declaration of a state of emergency for the City of Kelowna around midnight.

A local state of emergency was already in place in West Kelowna because of the fire that’s threatening suburbs, schools and businesses in the city.

Fire crews are bracing for what the operations director with the BC Wildfire Service predicts will be the most challenging days of the provincial wildfire season.

A further 4,800 West Kelowna properties are under an evacuation alert, with residents told to be ready to flee at short notice, due to the McDougall Creek fire.

– The Canadian Press

11:27 p.m. ET Aug. 17

Evacuation flights land and more scheduled for Friday

About 1,500 people on 10 evacuation flights have departed Yellowknife so far. There are 22 evacuation flights scheduled for Friday and officials said they would charter more if necessary.

“We’ll make sure everybody gets out,” Yellowknife Mayor Rebecca Alty said in an interview Thursday afternoon.WestJet and Air Canada added commercial flights and swapped in larger planes. The Yellowknife Women’s Society chartered its own evacuation plane, according to Cabin Radio, a local news organization.

Beatrice Bernhardt was among the first group of people from Yellowknife to touch down in Calgary on Thursday. The 77-year-old said it was a relief to feel safe after weeks of uncertainty.

“Every day, for almost three weeks, you can’t see anything. All you see is smoke,” she said, standing next to her knee-high luggage with a blue coat wrapped around the purse on her shoulder. She said she broke down in tears while waiting for the flight to board earlier on Thursday.

With wildfire smoke filling Yellowknife’s sky, some didn’t wait for an evacuation order

“You’re holding everything in to find out if you’re going to be leaving.”

When asked whether she left any treasures behind, she said: “My life.”

6:40 p.m. ET Aug. 17

Edmonton to open NWT evacuee centre

Edmonton will open a reception centre for evacuees from the Northwest Territories on Friday at noon. The city, which made the announcement Thursday afternoon, did not indicate how many people it would be able to accommodate.

The reception centre will be located at the Edmonton EXPO Centre, in Hall C. The city encouraged evacuees to go directly to the reception centre upon arrival in Edmonton if they need support.

“The Centre will provide all immediate needs for evacuees including temporary lodging, food services, clothing, pet day care and health care,” the city said in a statement. Evacuees can bring their pets, but are discouraged from leaving animals in vehicles because of the hot temperatures expected.

Edmonton said it responded to a request for assistance from the Alberta Emergency Management Agency.

“This summer has been incredibly difficult with wildfire activity across the world. Edmonton is proud to once again welcome and provide care for wildfire evacuees, this time from Yellowknife,” Andre Corbould, the city manager, said in a statement. “Though a difficult situation brings you to our city, know you are safe here and have our support.”

– Carrie Tait

6:05 p.m. ET Aug. 17

Northern airline evacuating residents, allowing travel without ID

Canadian North, which primarily services Nunavut, Nunavik and the Northwest Territories, has been conducting evacuation flights since Monday. The airline is allowing passengers to bring pets in cabins and travel without ID if necessary because of the emergency situation, said spokeswoman Annie Tomlinson in a statement.

The airline is prioritizing evacuation flights and adjusting its regular flight schedules as needed, said Tomlinson, with commercial flights to and from the Yellowknife airport being cancelled starting tomorrow while aircraft are reassigned to evacuation efforts.

– The Canadian Press

5:14 p.m. ET Aug. 17

Workers at Calgary airport prepare for evacuees

Open this photo in gallery: Large white floor signs have been positioned in the arrivals level of Calgary airport, directing evacuees.Handout

Calgary airport workers are bracing for an influx of evacuees scheduled to begin arriving later Thursday from the Northwest Territories, where thousands have been ordered to leave as wildfires threaten communities.

Large white floor signs with bright red arrows have been positioned in the arrivals level directing evacuees to a makeshift support station, located at the Immigrant Arrival Centre. Airport staff were preparing spaces mid-afternoon on Thursday for the orderly lineup of evacuees.

In a nearby room, written on a dry erase board, is information on smoking and pet relief areas and directions to get to the nearest washroom. Another paper attached to the board, with a City of Calgary logo, lists translation services available for non-English speakers.

– Alanna Smith

4:02 p.m. ET Aug. 17

Winds and humidity could worsen blaze, says NWT fire service

The Northwest Territories fire service says there are “very tough days ahead,” with strong winds expected Friday and Saturday that will blow wildfires closer to Yellowknife.

In an update posted online, the service said winds are expected to shift north, with gusts of up to 40 kilometres per hour by the afternoon. Relative humidity could also heighten fire activity.

“There is a possibility that this fire reaches the outskirts of Yellowknife by the weekend. However, some isolated showers seen overnight. Whether additional showers occur will make a significant difference,” the update said.

Fires moved slightly closer to Yellowknife overnight and pushed closer to Highway 3, which leads out of the city to Alberta. The service said that doesn’t mean the highway is unsafe for travel, and officials are directing drivers through the fire zones to ensure the safety of evacuees.

– Alanna Smith

12:20 p.m. ET

