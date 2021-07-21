Northwestern Ontario wildfires prompt evacuations of two more First Nations

Residents from two more First Nations in northwestern Ontario are being evacuated today due to the threat posed by growing wildfires in the region.

The province says vulnerable residents from North Spirit Lake First Nation and Cat Lake First Nation are being evacuated at the request of community leaders.

A spokesman for the Ministry of the Solicitor General, says the communities are concerned about nearby wildfires and the impact of smoke from them.

The latest evacuations come after residents from three other First Nations had to leave their communities due to nearby wildfires a few weeks ago.

In total, about 2,582 evacuees from Poplar Hill First Nation, Deer Lake First Nation and Pikangikum First Nation have gone to host communities like Timmins, Thunder Bay and Sudbury.

The province says there are 155 active fires in northwestern Ontario, 77 of which are not under control.

