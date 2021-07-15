 Skip to main content
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
offer ends july 23
save over $160
$6
for
6 months
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
$6
for 6 months
save over $160
Start Today
// //

Canada

Flash Sale$6 for 6 months
Register
AdChoices

Wildfires spread across northern Saskatchewan after evacuations

Nick Pearce, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Weather is sparking new wildfire worries for communities in northern Saskatchewan.

A Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency advisory issued Wednesday morning said the smoke blowing off dozens of wildfires is lowering visibility and reducing the region’s air quality.

The SPSA said winds are also shifting. That improves air quality in central Saskatchewan, but sends smoke north toward communities like Beauval, which are managing their own wildfire threats.

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms residents could experience include increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and people with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk, the advisory said.

A heat advisory is also in place in the north. Daytime high temperatures are ranging from 29 to 32 C, with overnight lows near 20 C, it added.

A provincial fire ban will remain in place for up to five more days, said Steve Roberts, the SPSA’s vice-president of operations.

Lac La Ronge Indian Band continues a voluntary evacuation of Grandmother’s Bay, said the band’s emergency coordinator, Maurice Ratt. That applies to vulnerable people like elders and those with respiratory problems.

While there’s no immediate threat to the community, Ratt said he has also alerted Stanley Mission that a voluntary evacuation is possible.

About 114 residents have left so far, but Ratt is eyeing developing smoke and highway conditions.

“We’re looking at the smoke situation for each community,” he said. “If the smoke gets too thick for Stanley Misson, we’ll definitely move out the priority groups.”

Story continues below advertisement

Roberts said heavy equipment and fire crews are fighting the blazes near Stanley Mission and Grandmother’s Bay.

He said the SPSA is reaching out to other jurisdictions to see what’s available while provincial crews are fully engaged in forest fires.

The province has about 240 firefighting personnel, about 80 five-person crews positioned throughout the north, and is in the process of hiring local firefighters to offer support, Roberts said.

Other northern Saskatchewan communities have been forced to evacuate. People from Buffalo River Dene Nation, including Dillon, and St. George’s Hill have primarily taken shelter in North Battleford and Lloydminster. There are roughly 48 evacuees in North Battleford, said Joan Hrycyk, the SPSA’s director of emergency and crisis support.

The Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation community of Southend has directed its residents to Prince Albert and Saskatoon.

On social media, PBCN Chief Karen Bird, who recently lost her personal cabin to a fire, took to a helicopter to record the scope of the blaze on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Wednesday morning, the SPSA was reporting 123 active fires in the province. Thirty-two were not contained. Suppression actions are taking place, but the fires are expected to grow in size.

Twenty-three of the fires are active, and action is focused on protecting cabins and infrastructure. Eight of the fires are contained and are not expected to grow in size. There are 60 fires being monitored.

There have been 354 fires so far this year, compared to a five-year average of 208.

As those fires burn, Roberts said evacuated residents will have to wait for improved conditions and approval from leaders before coming home.

“Once community leaders decide they’re comfortable … they’ll make the decision to repatriate.”

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies