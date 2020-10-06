 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Wildlife officers answering dangerous police calls deserve more money, union says

Edmonton
The Canadian Press
If Alberta wants fish and wildlife officers to take on some of the most dangerous parts of police work, it should pay them accordingly, their union said Tuesday.

Mike Dempsey of the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees said the United Conservative government is breaking its promise of more money for about 115 officers who will be first responders if police are unavailable.

Last fall, the province announced fish and wildlife officers, along with commercial vehicle officers and sheriffs, would be used to increase law enforcement resources in an attempt to address concerns about rural crime.

The fish and wildlife officers were told they could be first on the scene of potentially volatile crime scenes from domestic violence to assaults.

“It’s the most dangerous stuff,” Mr. Dempsey said.

Body armour and semi-automatic rifles have already been purchased in recognition of the increased risk, Mr. Dempsey said. Extra training is being offered.

And a wage increase was promised.

“Officers and civilian staff involved in the initiative will receive a wage increase that reflects a significant increase in their roles and responsibilities,” said a Nov. 7 message from Alberta’s chief fish and wildlife officer.

But when new job classifications were released last week, Mr. Dempsey said no increase was forthcoming.

“Lo and behold, it says your jobs aren’t changing that much, even though you’re doing this real dangerous work now. So you’re not going to be getting any pay raises.”

The government should either say the officers won’t be responding to police calls or pay them comparably, Mr. Dempsey said.

“If the job’s not going to change that much, why do they need this program?” he asked. “This looks like a political stunt.”

Mr. Dempsey said his members would be going on calls alongside Mounties, who could be making up to $25,000 more in annual salary.

A call to the provincial Justice Department was referred to Treasury Board, which was not immediately available for comment.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

