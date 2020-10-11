Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition returns to the ROM

Open this photo in gallery The Perfect Catch by Hannah Vijayan. Hannah Vijayan/Handout

The world-renowned Wildlife Photographer of the Year (WPY) exhibition returns to the Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) on Nov. 21, 2020.

This year’s contest includes four photographers from Canada who have been awarded special recognition for their work.

In the Wildlife Photojournalism category, two images of oil extraction, World of Tar by Garth Lenz and The Price of Oil by Andrew S. Wright, were awarded status of “Highly Commended.”

The ever-popular Youth Photographer category (for 15- to 17-year-olds), includes two entries from Canada, both receiving “Highly Commended” awards: Snow Moose by Matthew Henry and The Perfect Catch by Hannah Vijayan.

Open this photo in gallery World of Tar by Garth Lenz. Garth Lenz

“These photographs from the world’s best nature photographers will leave visitors with a deep appreciation for the stunning beauty of nature,” says Josh Basseches, ROM director and chief executive officer.

“This extraordinary exhibition is a timely reminder of the precariousness of our natural world and the importance of preserving it for future generations.”

The overall winning photograph and the winning youth photograph will be announced on Oct. 13, 2020.

