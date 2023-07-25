A former RCMP officer charged with helping China conduct foreign interference has been granted bail.

William Majcher is charged under the Security of Information Act with conspiracy and with preparatory acts for the benefit of a foreign entity.

The sixty-year-old Majcher was arrested Thursday in Vancouver and released today, after Quebec court Judge Ann-Mary Beauchemin signed off on his bail conditions.

Majcher must make a $50,000 deposit with the court, surrender his passport, and report to RCMP every week.

Two sureties have also agreed to deposit an additional $200,000 as a guarantee that Majcher respects his conditions.

Police allege Majcher used his network of Canadian contacts to obtain intelligence or services that benefited the People’s Republic of China.