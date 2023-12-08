This weekend sees the launch of our latest pop-up bureau, this time bringing focus to events in Windsor, Ont.

The idea behind a dedicated team of photographers and writers is to convey to the rest of the country issues that need wider attention.

Many local news outlets have in recent years been weakened or disappeared entirely. We believe in using the convening power of The Globe and Mail to help bring national attention to people and places that otherwise do not get the headlines they deserve.

Unquestionably, we also feel that reporting from underreported areas brings with it an empathy and greater understanding for society, all too often riven by differences and polarization.

In recent years, we have spent focused time in areas such as Thunder Bay, Winnipeg, Fort McMurray, Alta., the breadth of Nunavut and the narrowness of the Coquihalla Highway in British Columbia.

We have chosen Windsor this year. It is on the front line of economic regeneration with the construction of the Stellantis NV and LG Energy Solution Ltd. electric-vehicle battery plant. Unemployment has come down to roughly the national average, but will the new jobs go to locals or to overseas workers?

The mayor, Drew Dilkens, has aggressive plans to build, including on floodplains and farmland. How does an economic renaissance shape the debate about development?

What is the most effective health care delivery system and, like so many cities, what is the best response to the changes in the tax base since COVID-19 arrived? How does the border with the United States influence everyday life?

Our editorial board visited the city earlier in the fall. A range of writers and photographers will be in the city to convey, over time, a greater understanding.

In addition to news reporters, The Decibel podcast will host a series of shows from Windsor. Writers and photographers will record city life.

The spark for this series came from a reader who wrote a request for us to spend time understanding the challenges as well as providing some solutions. In addition to continuing coverage, one hope is to introduce electronic recordings of city council meetings, so when we move on to our next pop-up bureau, we will leave behind an information structure that citizens can use for years to come.