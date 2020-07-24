 Skip to main content
Windsor-Essex has highest rate of COVID-19 cases in Ontario, says local health official

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Dr. Wajid Ahmed, chief officer of health for Windsor-Essex County, is seen outside his office in Windsor, Ont., on June 25, 2020.

Rob Gurdebeke/The Canadian Press

Windsor-Essex’s medical officer of health says that region now has the highest rate of COVID-19 cases in the province.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed says the region passed Toronto and Peel this week with 484 cases per 100,000 people, calling the situation “stressful and concerning.”

Ahmed says the jump in cases can be attributed to outbreaks on local farms and increasing cases in the community likely due to reopening of the region weeks ago.

Hundreds of migrant workers in the region have tested positive for the virus over the past few months and two have died.

On Thursday, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health said an on-farm testing effort had recently been paused after only 19 of 176 in the region participated.

Dr. David Williams said a new communications package has been created for farms and their workers as the testing restarts.

Ahmed says he will not rule out making testing mandatory for workers on farms when he thinks may be at risk of outbreak.

Ontario is reporting 195 new cases of COVID-19 today, and three new deaths related to the novel coronavirus.

The total number of cases now stands at 38,405, which includes 2,758 deaths and 34,100 resolved cases.

There were 137 resolved cases newly reported today.

The province says it was able to complete more than 28,800 tests the previous day.

It also says 141 people are in hospital because of the virus, including 31 people in intensive care and 20 on ventilators.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 27 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa and 57 new cases in Windsor-Essex.

Meanwhile, Hamilton and Niagara are among some regions of Ontario that have moved to Stage 3 reopening.

The easing of anti-COVID measures means indoor dining at a restaurant or drinking in a pub is allowed.

Gyms and movie theatres are also allowed to reopen.

In all cases, physical distancing must be maintained among patrons.

Durham, York, Halton, Haldimand-Norfolk and Lambton are also now in Stage 3.

However, Toronto, Peel and Windsor-Essex remain in the more restrictive Stage 2.

Premier Doug Ford is defending a controversial new law granting his government powers to extend emergency orders, following recent opposition from within his own party. Ford ejected a member of the Progressive Conservative caucus — legislator Belinda Karahalios — after she voted against the bill on Tuesday. The Canadian Press

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

