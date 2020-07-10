 Skip to main content
Windsor-Essex officials ask province, Ottawa to take lead in tackling COVID-19 farm outbreaks

Windsor, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Migrant farm workers line up outside the Nature Fresh Farm Recreation Centre, in Leamington, Ont., to get tested for COVID-19, on June 11, 2020.

Fred Lum/the Globe and Mail

Officials in Ontario’s Windsor-Essex region say they need the provincial or federal government to take the reins in tackling COVID-19 outbreaks in farms.

Officials from around the region say the situation requires greater co-ordination than can be provided locally.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says there have been instances where “the left hand doesn’t know what the right hand is doing,” and having a lead agency would help prevent that.

Farms in Windsor-Essex have been hit hard by COVID-19, with four currently in outbreak.

Hundreds of migrant workers have tested positive for the virus, and three have died.

Ontario reported 116 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, and seven new deaths due to the novel coronavirus.

The total number of cases now stands at 36,464, which includes 32,155 marked as resolved and 2,710 deaths.

The province is also reporting 178 newly resolved cases today.

Ontario completed more than 27,484 tests for the novel coronavirus over the previous 24 hours.

The number of people in hospital because of the virus dropped slightly, while people in intensive care and on ventilators both slightly increased.

The farm outbreaks delayed the economic reopening in the region, particularly in the towns of Leamington and Kingsville, which were the last two communities to reach Stage 2 this week.

The Ontario government last week deployed a team from its emergency management agency to help co-ordinate care and housing for farm workers who tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, Premier Doug Ford planned to make multiple public appearances at businesses on Friday to thank Ontario workers for their service during the pandemic.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the Ontario government prefers a return to in-class learning for students this September. Lecce's statement comes weeks after the province told school boards to prepare for an array of options including a return to regular classrooms, online learning, or a combination of both. The Canadian Press

