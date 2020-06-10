Windsor-Essex region sees recent spike in COVID-19 cases among agri-food workers

The top doctor in Windsor-Essex says the region has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases among agri-food workers in recent days.

The medical officer of health reported today that 38 additional workers had tested positive for the virus.

On Tuesday, the health unit reported 34 new cases among workers.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed says more than 200 agri-food workers in the region have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

He says that of those cases, about 90 per cent are temporary foreign workers.

Ahmed says the health unit is working with the province to address the spike in cases.

Highlights from a live Q&A with The Globe's health columnist André Picard, where he answers questions on masks, protesting in the age of COVID-19, long term care homes, coronavirus antibodies and adapting to a future where COVID-19 remains in our society.

