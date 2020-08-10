Windsor-Essex to move into Stage 3 of Ontario’s reopening plan on Wednesday

Open this photo in gallery People and storefronts are seen on Erie Street, in Leamington, Ont., on June 11, 2020. Fred Lum/the Globe and Mail

The Windsor-Essex region will join the rest of Ontario in Stage 3 of the province’s reopening plan on Wednesday.

The provincial government made the announcement this morning.

Outbreaks among migrant workers on farms in the region had previously held Windsor-Essex back from Stage 3.

Story continues below advertisement

Other parts of the province entered Stage 3 on July 17, 24, and 31.

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. David Williams, says he made the decision based on positive local trends.

Those include lower transmission of COVID-19, a significant increase in testing and the local public health unit’s capacity to conduct rapid case and contact management.

Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna says $3.3 billion out of the $33 billion that Ottawa has previously promised in matching funds for provincial and territorial projects will be available to retrofit public buildings such as schools and long-term care facilities. The Canadian Press

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.