Windsor health official defends move to close greenhouse over COVID-19 outbreak

Windsor’s medical officer of health is defending his decision to order a work stoppage at a local greenhouse with a COVID-19 outbreak.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed says he issued the public health order requiring the isolation of workers to protect them from the virus.

He made the decision after 191 workers at the unidentified greenhouse tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

Ahmed says today that if there is further risk to workers on local farms he may issue additional orders.

Premier Doug Ford said Thursday the work stoppage will not encourage local farmers to participate in efforts to combat the virus.

Ahmed says he did not take Ford’s comments as criticism of his policy, and that he and the premier agree protecting workers is the top priority.

