Windsor mayor apologizes for breaking COVID-19 rules when dining out

The skyline of Windsor, Ont., lit up on Jan. 26, 2006.

The mayor of Windsor, Ont., has apologized for breaking COVID-19 rules when dining out with seven other people last week.

Mayor Drew Dilkens made a statement to Windsor city council on Monday, saying he made an “unfortunate error” that should not have occurred.

Windsor was in the yellow tier of Ontario’s COVID-19 restrictions system last week.

The yellow tier permits only six people to dine together while inside a restaurant.

Dilkens notes that although he was not fined or issued a bylaw ticket, he will donate $750 – the typical fine for such an infraction – to the Windsor Goodfellows.

The Windsor Goodfellows provides local families with assistance and support, including through a food bank, school breakfast programs, and a children’s footwear program.

Windsor-Essex Region moved to the heightened orange zone of Ontario’s COVID-19 restriction system on Monday.

