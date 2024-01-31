Open this photo in gallery: Housing Minister Sean Fraser arrives to a cabinet meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Jan. 30, 2024.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

The federal government is withholding up to $70-million in housing funds after Windsor, Ont. refused to loosen zoning rules enough to satisfy Ottawa’s requirements.

The decision was made official Wednesday, a bit more than a week after Windsor city council voted to restrict four-unit residences to specific parts of the municipality. To get access to Housing Accelerator Fund money, cities have typically been required to allow such buildings in all residential areas.

“The economic boom that is happening in Windsor right now is inspiring … unique housing challenges come with this extraordinary economic renewal,” Housing Minister Sean Fraser said in a letter to Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, obtained by The Globe and Mail.

“With more than 500 applications, and a finite amount of cash in the fund, only the most ambitious communities will receive funding.”

Ottawa had floated the possibility of granting at least $40-million to the city, and up to $70-million if an ongoing series of commitments related to housing were met.

The decision puts Windsor on a very short list of cities that have rejected Ottawa’s request to open all neighbourhoods to development. Oakville, west of Toronto, has also been reluctant to make such a shift and is awaiting news on its funding request. But dozens of other cities representing millions of Canadians have agreed to rezone.

Mayor Dilkens has argued that he needs to protect homeowners from the possibility of a fourplex appearing next door. He has also raised concerns about the impact additional residents could pose to sewers and other infrastructure.

The mayor was not immediately available for comment Wednesday about the funding refusal.

