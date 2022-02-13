Police moved in to clear away protesters who have been blocking the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ont., Canada’s most important trade link, on Sunday morning.
Some protesters were arrested in the police action, which came about 36 hours after a judicial injunction against the blockade came into effect. The bridge shutdown was in support of continuing demonstrations in Ottawa against COVID-19 public health measures and the Liberal government.
“Enforcement actions continue at the demonstration area with arrests being made. Vehicles being towed. Please continue avoiding the area,” the Windsor Police Service tweeted Sunday morning.
“Business owners in the area of the demonstration are asking people to remove their vehicles from private property. They are also asking for police assistance to notify demonstrators to leave their property as they are trespassing.”
The police action included the local force supported by others, including the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. Television images from the area showed police – with batons slung at their waist and without the riot shields seen at many protests – advancing at a measured pace, backed by an RCMP armoured vehicle.
Windsor’s mayor later issued a statement that praised police for their “determined, yet compassionate” approach to the blockade.
“Today, our national economic crisis at the Ambassador Bridge came to an end,” Mayor Drew Dilkens wrote. “Border crossings will reopen when it is safe to do so and I defer to police and border agencies to make that determination.”
The blockade of the bridge, which on a normal day carries about $300-million worth of trade between Canada and the United States, raised alarms among business groups and politicians. On Friday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford proclaimed a state of emergency, allowing for steep fines and jail terms for people who block key infrastructure.
The size of the Windsor protests has ebbed and flowed since the bridge was blocked last Monday. On Sunday morning, only a handful of protesters were visible. Television images from the area showed a line of police issuing a warning – “it’s time to go home,” called one while another said: “if you do not leave you will be arrested” – before moving in.
For Ottawa’s Chief Peter Sloly, police response to protests pits his progressive views against a complicated threat
Convoy protests’ key figures count liberal ideas, ‘political Islam,’ Ottawa’s indifference toward the West among their grievances
Remember: Those who wave the Canadian flag do not get to define it for everyone else
The Ontario Superior Court had granted an injunction on Friday ordering an end to the protests by 7 p.m. that night, but it was largely ignored. Enforcement efforts had gotten under way on Saturday morning, but appeared to reach an impasse in the afternoon as hundreds of protesters ignored requests to clear the area.
The demonstration in Windsor, as well as cities and border crossings across Canada, are being held in solidarity with protesters who have jammed downtown Ottawa streets for more than two weeks.
The protesters are demanding an end to all public health measures imposed to combat COVID-19. An official communiqué from some leaders of the Ottawa protest called for the federal government to be replaced by a coalition of demonstrators, opposition parties and the Governor-General. Critics and public officials have described the protest actions as illegal and called for an end to the demonstrations.
With a report from The Canadian Press
Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.