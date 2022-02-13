Police detain a protester as they clear demonstrators against COVID-19 vaccine mandates who blocked the entrance to the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont. on Feb. 13, 2022.JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP

Police moved in to clear away protesters who have been blocking the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ont., Canada’s most important trade link, on Sunday morning.

Some protesters were arrested in the police action, which came about 36 hours after a judicial injunction against the blockade came into effect. The bridge shutdown was in support of continuing demonstrations in Ottawa against COVID-19 public health measures and the Liberal government.

“Enforcement actions continue at the demonstration area with arrests being made. Vehicles being towed. Please continue avoiding the area,” the Windsor Police Service tweeted Sunday morning.

Police walk the line to remove all truckers and supporters after a court injunction gave police the power to enforce the law after protesters blocked the access leading from the Ambassador Bridge, linking Detroit and Windsor, on Sunday.JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP 1 of 14

A protester is detained by the police for trespassing on the road leading to the Ambassador Bridge, after police cleared demonstrators from the blockade that has halted cross-border traffic for several days in Windsor, ON on Sunday.CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters 2 of 14

A police officer reacts to the action as police clear demonstrators from the road leading to the Ambassador Bridge, which connects Detroit and Windsor on Sunday.CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters 3 of 14

A truck is towed as police clear protestors from a road leading to the Ambassador Bridge, which connects Detroit and Windsor, on Sunday.CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters 4 of 14

Police officers in tactical gear clear protestors as they move along a road leading to the Ambassador Bridge, in Windsor on Sunday.CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters 5 of 14

Protestors rest on the median of Huron Church Road in the early morning hours on Sunday as they gathered in support of demonstrators who blocked the entrance to the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario.JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP 6 of 14

Protesters approach the Canada and U.S. border as truckers and supporters continue to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates, near the Canada and U.S. border crossing in Surrey, BC on Saturday.JESSE WINTER/Reuters 7 of 14

A truck passes Ontario Provincial Police officers and demonstrators in opposition to COVID-19 mandates on the Toronto-bound QEW highway after crossing the Peace Bridge in Fort Erie, ON on Saturday.Aaron Lynett/The Canadian Press 8 of 14

Two police officers trying to block a truck are surrounded by protesters as truckers and supporters near the Canada and U.S. border crossing in Surrey on Saturday.JESSE WINTER/Reuters 9 of 14

Truck drivers and supporters continue to protest COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in Ottawa on Saturday.Ted Shaffrey/The Associated Press 10 of 14

People play street hockey along Pacific Highway as truckers and supporters continue to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates, near the Canada and U.S. border crossing in Surrey, BC on Saturday.JESSE WINTER/Reuters 11 of 14

A truck passes Ontario Provincial Police officers and demonstrators in opposition to COVID-19 mandates on the Toronto-bound QEW highway near the Peace Bridge in Fort Erie on Saturday.Aaron Lynett/The Canadian Press 12 of 14

Truckers and their supporters continue to block the Canada-U.S. border in Emerson, Manitoba, in protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates on Saturday.SHANNON VANRAES/Reuters 13 of 14

A convoy of truckers and supporters continue to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates at a closed border on Pacific highway, near the border in Surrey, BC on Saturday.JENNIFER GAUTHIER/Reuters 14 of 14

“Business owners in the area of the demonstration are asking people to remove their vehicles from private property. They are also asking for police assistance to notify demonstrators to leave their property as they are trespassing.”

The police action included the local force supported by others, including the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. Television images from the area showed police – with batons slung at their waist and without the riot shields seen at many protests – advancing at a measured pace, backed by an RCMP armoured vehicle.

Windsor’s mayor later issued a statement that praised police for their “determined, yet compassionate” approach to the blockade.

“Today, our national economic crisis at the Ambassador Bridge came to an end,” Mayor Drew Dilkens wrote. “Border crossings will reopen when it is safe to do so and I defer to police and border agencies to make that determination.”

The blockade of the bridge, which on a normal day carries about $300-million worth of trade between Canada and the United States, raised alarms among business groups and politicians. On Friday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford proclaimed a state of emergency, allowing for steep fines and jail terms for people who block key infrastructure.

The size of the Windsor protests has ebbed and flowed since the bridge was blocked last Monday. On Sunday morning, only a handful of protesters were visible. Television images from the area showed a line of police issuing a warning – “it’s time to go home,” called one while another said: “if you do not leave you will be arrested” – before moving in.

The Ontario Superior Court had granted an injunction on Friday ordering an end to the protests by 7 p.m. that night, but it was largely ignored. Enforcement efforts had gotten under way on Saturday morning, but appeared to reach an impasse in the afternoon as hundreds of protesters ignored requests to clear the area.

The demonstration in Windsor, as well as cities and border crossings across Canada, are being held in solidarity with protesters who have jammed downtown Ottawa streets for more than two weeks.

The protesters are demanding an end to all public health measures imposed to combat COVID-19. An official communiqué from some leaders of the Ottawa protest called for the federal government to be replaced by a coalition of demonstrators, opposition parties and the Governor-General. Critics and public officials have described the protest actions as illegal and called for an end to the demonstrations.

With a report from The Canadian Press

