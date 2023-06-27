Open this photo in gallery: Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Dakota Prukop runs for a first down against the B.C. Lions on Nov. 13, 2022. The Bombers signed the veteran American quarterback to a one-year deal Monday. Prukop returns to Winnipeg after dressing for four games this season with the USFL's New Jersey Generals.John Woods/The Canadian Press

Dakota Prukop is back with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The CFL club signed the veteran American quarterback to a one-year deal Monday. Prukop returns to Winnipeg after dressing for four games this season with the USFL’s New Jersey Generals.

Prukop completed 31-of-50 passes for 312 yards and three TD with the Generals while rushing for 97 yards and a touchdown.

Prukop spent last season with Winnipeg, rushing for six touchdowns while passing for two others.

Prukop has appeared in 61 career CFL games with the Toronto Argonauts (2017-2019), Edmonton Elks (2021) and Winnipeg. The Bombers also released American quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome.

Edmonton Elks re-sign American quarterback Khalil Tate

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks re-signed American quarterback Khalil Tate on Tuesday.

Tate appeared in two preseason games earlier this year with Edmonton before being released. Tate also spent time previously with the Toronto Argonauts (2022) and NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles (2020).

Tate played collegiately at the University of Arizona (2016-19). He appeared in 40 career games, passing for 6,318 yards, 57 TDs and 31 interceptions.

Tate also rushed for 2,285 rushing yards and scored 18 touchdowns with the Wildcats.

BC Lions sign American running back Shaun Shivers, release Antonio Williams

VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions have signed former Auburn University running back Shaun Shivers to the team’s practice squad.

Shivers played 43 games for Auburn (2018-21), recording nine TDs, rushing for 1,020 yards and collecting 211 receiving yards.

He transferred to Indiana University where he recorded seven TDs, 592 rushing yards and 128 receiving.

As a result, the Lions have released former Buffalo Bills running back Antonio Williams.