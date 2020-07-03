Winnipeg boy, 14, charged with several shootings, Canada Day homicide

Winnipeg police have charged a 14-year old with four recent shootings, including a homicide on Canada Day.

The boy, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, faces one count of first-degree murder in the death of a 27-year-old woman and a slew of shooting charges.

“I think it’s going to be terrifying and concerning for a lot of Winnipeg the fact that we would have so much violence and committed by such a young individual,” Const. Jay Murray said Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

A 44-year-old man was struck by a vehicle around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday and it was later found he had been shot. He’s in stable condition in hospital.

Less than an hour later the woman and an 18-year-old man, who police believe are cousins, were walking along a street when they were shot. The woman died immediately and the man was taken to hospital and is in stable condition.

Police were then called to The Forks, a popular historic and tourist area of the city, around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. A 40-year-old man had been shot and was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Murray said police also learned of another shooting Wednesday where a man and woman were shot at but able to run away.

The teenager was arrested on Thursday afternoon. Police said a firearm has been recovered and is believed to be the one used in the shootings.

Murray said he could not speak to a motive for the shootings.

“The reality is, we can acknowledge, that we don’t believe any of these victims knew the shooter,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.