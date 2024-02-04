Winnipeg police say they arrested a man for allegedly assaulting a bus driver with a bag full of groceries.

Police say they responded to a call around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday for an agitated man on board a Winnipeg Transit bus.

They say the alleged assault was taking place as officers arrived and a quick arrest followed.

Winnipeg police say the suspect demanded the driver drop him off at a stop not on the route.

They allege the man became enraged and threatened to stab the bus driver when he said no.

The 39-year-old bus driver sustained upper body injuries, while the 29-year-old suspect is facing three charges, including one count of assault with a weapon.