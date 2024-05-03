Winnipeg court rules against accused serial killer’s plea for judge-alone trial

Open this photo in gallery: Family and supporters gather at the Manitoba Legislature to protest the government delays in searching landfills for missing indigenous women, in Winnipeg on March 8, 2024.JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

A superior court in Winnipeg has rejected accused serial killer Jeremy Skibicki’s plea for a judge-alone trial, deciding on Friday that he will face a jury next week despite a constitutional challenge from his defence lawyers about potential bias.

Mr. Skibicki, who has pleaded not guilty to all counts, is charged with the first-degree murders of four First Nations women. Police have alleged he dumped the women’s bodies in two Winnipeg-area landfills in 2022.

For three days this week, defence lawyers argued before Court of King’s Bench Justice Glenn Joyal that there has been too much pretrial publicity for Mr. Skibicki’s case to be heard by a jury. The legal team presented polling data and provided expert testimony to suggest that the 12 jurors selected last week do not have the capacity to be impartial.

Justice Joyal said the motion asked the court to override the consent required from the Crown for a judge-alone trial. “I’ve concluded, based on governing jurisprudence and the evidence before me, that this is not the clearest of cases required for me to override the Crown’s discretion,” he said Friday, as Mr. Skibicki sat quietly, wearing a grey T-shirt and jail-issue sweatpants with his ankles shackled.

“We believe jurors are able to rise to the heightened expectation required of the role in order to ensure a fair trial.”

The jury will begin hearing opening arguments on May 8, Justice Joyal said. He added that he will provide detailed reasons for his decision in writing at a later date.

This was the second time Mr. Skibicki’s lawyers had raised a formal motion for a judge-alone trial. The first was dismissed in January after pretrial deliberations, during which the defence said that denying him the right to be tried in the manner of his choosing was arbitrary and unconstitutional.

But after a jury comprised of three men and nine women was selected late last week, Mr. Skibicki’s defence renewed efforts to change the mode of the trial, this time relying heavily on the results of an opinion poll commissioned by the lawyers in February.

The Mainstreet Research poll, which was submitted as an exhibit in court and released to media this week, surveyed 906 people in Manitoba during a four-day period. It found 81 per cent of respondents believed that, based on what they saw, read or heard about the case, Mr. Skibicki is guilty.

Quito Maggi, president of Mainstreet Research, testified via video call about the veracity of the poll’s data and sample size. Christine Ruva, a psychology professor at the University of South Florida, spoke about the questions she formulated with the defence.

Both Mr. Maggi and Dr. Ruva were challenged heavily by the Crown.

Prosecutor Renée Lagimodière said certain legal definitions were not provided in the poll. That created compromising results for respondents who may not know what terms such as “self-defence” and “not criminally responsible” meant, she said.

Ms. Lagimodière also argued that Mr. Maggi’s firm did not have a stellar record of accurate polling. She cited his comments in a news story about a Mainstreet Research poll for Calgary’s 2017 election, which declared a “near-certain” win for a candidate who ended up losing.

Mr. Maggi said, unlike this case, he had not conducted the research for the Calgary poll himself. “I had a two-month-old at home at the time,” he told the court. “I’m sure my staff quoted me saying various things.”

He added that the poll for Mr. Skibicki’s case was seeking a “snapshot of people’s perception” and did not require legal definitions. “This is public opinion, not expert opinion,” he said. “People’s inherent biases will come out regardless of logic or details.”

Justice Joyal noted his doubts to Mr. Maggi. He said if a group of people were given a “more sophisticated understanding” of what they were being asked, they would likely respond with different results when surveyed again a couple of weeks later.

The judge also questioned Dr. Ruva after she said “it doesn’t take a lot to bias jurors” even on an “unconscious” level. He said he was not sure she was providing any viable alternatives to the court.

“So, the solution is what?” Justice Joyal asked. “Get rid of jury trials in high-profile cases?”

Defence lawyer Alyssa Munce said this is “not a run-of-the-mill murder case.” She argued that Mr. Skibicki’s trial is “unprecedented” for Manitoba, given the scope of media attention it has received, which she said ignited a national outcry, including rallies and election platforms last year.

“The articles and the coverage of the press has been constant and consistent,” Ms. Munce said. “There is a reasonable probability that the potential jury pool was prejudiced.”

The Crown countered by pointing out that last week’s jury selection process found at least five of the vetted jurors had not heard of the case prior to being in court.

Police have alleged Mr. Skibicki is a serial killer who murdered 26-year-old Marcedes Myran, 39-year-old Morgan Harris, 24-year-old Rebecca Contois, and an unidentified woman whom Indigenous elders have named Mashkode Bizhiki’ikwe, meaning Buffalo Woman, in 2022.

Ms. Harris and Ms. Myran, both from Long Plain First Nation, were killed in spring of that year before their bodies were disposed of at Prairie Green landfill, a garbage dump north of Winnipeg, police said.

Mr. Skibicki, 35 at the time, was arrested in May, 2022, after Ms. Contois’s partial remains were found in a garbage bin outside an apartment building in Winnipeg. More remains were later discovered at the separate Brady Road landfill in the southern outskirts of the city. She was a band member of Crane River First Nation.

Police have not shared information about the whereabouts of Buffalo Woman’s remains, but have said she was Indigenous and in her mid-20s.