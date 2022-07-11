Since 1974, the Winnipeg Folk Festival has descended annually upon Birds Hill Provincial Park, about a half-hour drive northeast of the city.
Over those 48 years, the festival has created a close-knit community of volunteers and staff. It’s an environment that inspires music fans of all ages, from teenagers exploring their musical tastes to festival veterans, for whom the gathering offers opportunities to connect with lifelong friends and beloved artists.
The music returned to Birds Hill over this past weekend after a two-year pandemic hiatus.
