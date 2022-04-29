A Winnipeg man who coached football at city high schools is facing new sexual assault charges more than two weeks after police initially charged him in alleged historic assaults.

Police say three more adult complainants have contacted investigators since April 12 to report alleged sexual exploitation and abuse while the accused coached them at a high school in the 2000s.

The accused was already facing 14 sex-related charges involving five former students he coached at two high schools.

The complainants, who are now adults, contacted police at the beginning of the month to report offences they say occurred when they were teenagers.

Kelsey Albert Dana McKay, who is 51, faces three additional counts of sexual assault and sexual exploitation and two counts of luring.

He has been released with conditions.

