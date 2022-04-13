Const. Dani McKinnon, public information officer for the Winnipeg Police Service speaks to the media on Sept. 2, 2021. Winnipeg police have charged a man who coached football at two schools in the city in alleged historical sexual assaults.David Lipnowski/The Canadian Press

Police in Winnipeg have charged a man who coached football at two city schools with alleged sexual assaults.

Police say they were contacted earlier this month by five adult complainants who alleged they were sexually assaulted while they were students and played football at the two high schools.

The alleged assaults were reported to have taken place between 2004 and 2011.

Const. Dani McKinnon said Wednesday that the accused forged relationships with the students and communicated with them regularly.

McKinnon added the majority of the alleged offences occurred at the suspect’s home.

Police began investigating the alleged assaults after one of the complainants told police of an incident that occurred in 2004, said McKinnon.

The investigation determined some of the alleged assaults happened over months and years.

McKinnon said historical investigations present challenges for investigators because the events can sometimes occur a decade prior to when a complainant comes forward.

“We’ll have to go back in and access witnesses, talk to perhaps businesses and institutions. Sometimes that may no longer exist.”

Kelsey Albert Dana McKay, 51, faces multiples charges of sexual assault, sexual exploitation and luring, and has been released with conditions.

He is currently employed with the Pembina Trails School Division in the city.

Ted Fransen, superintendent of the school division, said in a statement that McKay started work there in 2009. His has been placed on unpaid administrative leave and is not permitted on any of the division’s properties.

“We want to assure the … community that we will act as quickly as possible to respond to any developments from this matter and support our students and staff,” Fransen said.

School division social workers and psychologists are on call, the statement added.

The Winnipeg School Division, the largest school division in the city, said in a statement that it was informed Wednesday of the investigation into McKay, also a former teacher in the division.

“Winnipeg School Division strongly advocates for safe and caring schools and the well-being of our students, and news of this alleged breach of trust is devastating within our school community,” the statement said.

It’s the third unrelated case of past sexual assaults that Winnipeg police have investigated in less than a year.

McKinnon said there has been a shift in how these cases are talked about and investigated.

“It’s very good that we’re at this point where people have been so brave and come forward. It’s continuing having this open dialogue that will encourage other people to be strong, bind together and know that we’re here to assist and help.”