Canada

Winnipeg high school teacher charged with sexual exploitation, assault

WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
A 27-year-old teacher at a Winnipeg high school has been charged with sexual exploitation and sexual assault of a student.

Police say the offences involving the 16-year-old student at Grant Park High School happened between Dec. 1 and Feb. 8.

The Winnipeg School Division is co-operating with police but a spokesperson would not say whether the woman is still employed as a teacher.

Const. Rob Carver says in at least one alleged incident the teacher gave alcohol to a group of students.

She is also charged with supplying alcohol to a minor.

Carver says it’s a possibility the teacher may face more charges.

“If you have a teacher who is interacting with students and, at some point, there is a group of students where alcohol is supplied by the teacher I would view those other students as victims as well.”

Carver says parents who found out about the allegations notified the school, which contacted police.

