Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew and the federal government will each commit $20-million to search a Winnipeg-area landfill where police believe the bodies of at least two First Nations women were dumped by a serial killer, The Globe and Mail has learned.

In an exclusive interview, Mr. Kinew said he scheduled a private meeting in downtown Winnipeg to share information about the funding with families of the victims on Friday afternoon. He was joined by Grand Chief Cathy Merrick of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, Families Minister Nahanni Fontaine, along with representatives from Ottawa and the City of Winnipeg.

The new funding marks the first step toward locating the remains of Morgan Harris, Marcedes Myran and the unidentified woman that has been given the spirit name of Mashkode Bizhiki’ikwe, meaning Buffalo Woman. Winnipeg police allege all of these women were killed in 2022 by Jeremy Skibicki, who has also been charged with the first-degree murder of Rebecca Contois.

“I can’t commit to any of these families that this search is going to be successful, but I can 100 per cent guarantee that we’re going to try,” Mr. Kinew said.

Police believe that the bodies of Ms. Harris, 39, and Ms. Myran, 26, both from Long Plain First Nation, were disposed at the privately-owned Prairie Green Landfill, a garbage dump north of Winnipeg in the spring of 2022. Investigators came to that conclusion in June of that year, but did not share the details with the women’s families or the public until December, when they announced murder charges against Mr. Skibicki.

Mr. Skibicki, 35 at the time, was arrested after 24-year-old Ms. Contois’s partial remains were found in May, 2022, at a garbage bin outside an apartment building in Winnipeg. Additional remains of Ms. Contois, were later discovered at the separate, city-owned Brady Road Landfill on the southern outskirts of the city. Buffalo Woman has yet to be located.

Over the last year, these revelations ignited a national outcry. Rallies and protest were held across Canada to support a search of the landfills.

But as Manitobans went to the polls during the provincial election last fall, the Progressive Conservative government said it would not support a search, with former premier Heather Stefanson calling it too dangerous and costly. The party paid for billboards, ran radio spots and bought large newspaper ads, as they told voters “the answer on the landfill dig just has to be no.”

On the other hand, Mr. Kinew’s New Democratic Party, which swept to victory in October, promised to locate the remains of the women if elected. Six months later, his government is making good on that pledge.

“We have a responsibility to all Manitobans,” Mr. Kinew told The Globe, acknowledging the difficulty of getting all parties involved on the same page about funding the search, while also being “fiscally careful and taking care of the province’s books.”

“It’s about humanitarianism and compassion. And above all else, it’s me wanting our province to be one that doesn’t leave anyone behind,” he said. “That’s a fundamental principle at stake here. We try to reflect that in the way we support health care and education and the economy, make sure that everyone has a path forward. But in a very literal sense, we also think it’s important that if someone goes missing, we don’t leave them behind.”

He said his commitment of $20-million for the search will be part of the next provincial budget, expected to be released on April 2.

The cost for the search had previously been estimated at between $84-million and $184-million by different feasibility studies and planning reports. Still, Mr. Kinew said he is “confident that every cubic metre for that section of Prairie Green can be searched for the resources we’re bringing forward.”

However, the Premier said he is not yet prepared to share his plans about when the search will begin.

“This is not something that is attached to any specific dates and schedule,” Mr. Kinew said. “We know that a compassionate search has to be done right, and so, as a result, I think it’s too soon for us to talk about a timeline.”

Matthieu Perrotin, press secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Gary Anandasangaree, confirmed the federal government will match Manitoba’s funding for the landfill search. “We remain committed as we work with all partners towards an approach that will bring closure and healing for the families and community members,” he wrote in an e-mailed statement.

Mr. Perrotin told The Globe that Ottawa will also provide $200,000 to complement a previous allocation from the Manitoba government toward culturally sensitive mental-health support during the coming trial of Mr. Skibicki.

Earlier this month, after hundreds of protesters joined First Nations leaders at the Manitoba legislature to demand action from the province, Mr. Kinew announced $500,000 to provide support for the victims’ families during the trial next month.

“I’ve personally smoked the pipe with the grandmothers, cousins and daughters of these women. To me, it goes beyond politics at that level. It’s a sacred commitment. It’s a covenant,” Mr. Kinew said. “We’re just trying to be patient, knowing that we’re going to fulfil that sacred responsibility, but that we also have a broad set of responsibilities to everyone in Manitoba.”

Mr. Skibicki, who has pleaded not guilty, will face a jury on April 29.