Winnipeg man charged with mischief in alleged threat to bomb pipeline

Winnipeg man charged with mischief in alleged threat to bomb pipeline

MORDEN, Man.
The Canadian Press
A Winnipeg man is facing mischief charges after an energy company employee reported that a colleague was threatening to bomb a pipeline in southern Manitoba.

RCMP say a manager at the company told police last October that one of his employees had overhead another worker make the threat about the pipeline in the Morden-Winkler area.

The pipeline was immediately shut down and the RCMP’s explosive disposal unit and police dog service were sent to the site.

A search found nothing of concern and the area was deemed safe.

An investigation followed and Mounties allege the employee who reported the threat to the manager made a false allegation.

Ryan Fullerton, who is 37, is to appear in Morden provincial court on Aug. 13.

