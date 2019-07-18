Winnipeg man charged with mischief in alleged threat to bomb pipeline

A Winnipeg man is facing mischief charges after an energy company employee reported that a colleague was threatening to bomb a pipeline in southern Manitoba.

RCMP say a manager at the company told police last October that one of his employees had overhead another worker make the threat about the pipeline in the Morden-Winkler area.

The pipeline was immediately shut down and the RCMP’s explosive disposal unit and police dog service were sent to the site.

Story continues below advertisement

A search found nothing of concern and the area was deemed safe.

An investigation followed and Mounties allege the employee who reported the threat to the manager made a false allegation.

Ryan Fullerton, who is 37, is to appear in Morden provincial court on Aug. 13.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.