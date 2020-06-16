 Skip to main content
Winnipeg man faces charges in connection with hammer attack on teen

WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
A 30-year-old man faces charges stemming from an attack where a teen in Winnipeg was allegedly struck in his head with a hammer, leaving him with what police say could be permanent injuries.

Police say it’s believed that the suspect and the 15-year-old boy didn’t know each other and were waiting in a restaurant on May 30 when they began talking.

They allege the suspect then showed the boy a firearm which he had concealed in his backpack.

The boy received his food and began to walk away, police say, at which time they allege the suspect struck him with a hammer causing “catastrophic injuries.”

Police said at the time that the hammer was still embedded in the boy’s head when officers arrived, and they say investigators haven’t identified a motive.

Jerry Robert Kipling of Winnipeg was arrested Sunday and faces charges that include aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

