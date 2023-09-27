Skip to main content
Regina
The Canadian Press

A Winnipeg man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of a Saskatchewan RCMP officer.

Alphonse Stanley Traverse pleaded guilty to the charge in Regina Court of King’s Bench for his role in Constable Shelby Patton’s death.

RCMP have said the 26-year-old Mountie was hit by a vehicle in 2021 in the town of Wolseley, east of Regina, after stopping a suspected stolen truck.

Traverse also pleaded guilty to a charge of stealing a motor vehicle.

He is expected to make a another court appearance in January for sentencing.

Marlene Velma Louise Pagee of Winnipeg is also facing one count of accessory to murder after the fact over Patton’s death.

